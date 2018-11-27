Beef producers have responded.
Two weekends ago, animal rights organization PETA purchased six banner pro-vegan advertisements at the Rapid City Regional Airport.
The ads — featuring images of turkeys and pigs with the phrase, "I'm me, not meat" — drew the ire of ranchers and some happy meat-eaters during the busy Thanksgiving travel season.
Airport officials responded with statements on closed-circuit televisions explaining their neutral ad policy that only bans advertisements that promote violence, racism and political interests.
But this past weekend, three advertisements from the South Dakota Beef Industry Council — replete with images of carved prime rib and pro-beef rhetoric (such as "Thank you, for choosing beef") — arrived in the arrival and luggage areas of Rapid City Regional Airport.
An official with the airport confirmed that the Beef Industry Council's purchase of advertisements would be up for a month. South Dakota's Beef Council did not respond by deadline for a request for comment.
The airport website lists advertising rates, including $600 and $1,000 a month for a floor display in the lounge area (where one of the PETA banners hangs) and between $150 a month for a corner floor display near gate 2.