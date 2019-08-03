STURGIS | The South Dakota Beef Industry Council is putting the state’s signature meat in the culinary spotlight during the Sturgis motorcycle rally.
Ten area restaurants will vie for the title of South Dakota Beef Throw Down Champion by preparing special dishes to be judged by a Food Network celebrity and a panel of local beef producers during rally week.
Caitlin Eckerman, beef industry council communications specialist, said participating restaurants include Red Rock Restaurant in Wall, Sliders Bar & Grill, Countryside Grill and Vertex Sky Bar in Rapid City, T-Grille and FLYT in Deadwood, Alpine Inn in Hill City, Baker’s Bakery & Café in Custer, and The Knuckle Saloon and Loud American Restaurant in Sturgis.
“We have a professional chef, Justin Harvey, from Food Network and some of our local beef producers who are going to be judging these dishes,” Eckerman said.
Harvey, the season 8 winner of the Food Network Star series, and local beef producers will travel to each participating eatery and sample their signature dish over three days next week.
The Beef Throw Down Champion will be announced at noon Thursday at the Harley Davidson Rally Point in downtown Sturgis.
Rally-goers and local residents can also participate by obtaining a Sturgis Beef Throwdown passport from rally headquarters at the corner of Harley-Davidson Way and Main Street in Sturgis.
As of Sunday, participants simply go to each restaurant and ask for the signature dish to get a passport stamp.
Each three stamps will count as a single entry in a raffle for five packages, ranging from $100 to $500 in South Dakota Beef Bucks, pre-paid Visa Cards that can be used to purchase beef dinners at various restaurants, and other beef swag prizes.
Stamped passports must be returned to rally headquarters by Aug. 11 to be eligible for the drawing.
Prizes will be awarded after the conclusion of the rally, Eckerman said.