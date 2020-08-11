Bell Brawl and FXR/Dyna Mixer pack one-two punch at Sturgis Buffalo Chip

The Harley-Davidson FXR burst onto the scene in 1982 with the introduction of the FXRS and FXR Super Glide II. With a more triangulated frame than its predecessors, rear shocks that sat farther back on the swingarm, and a tri-mounting system for the powertrain which cut down engine vibrations, the FXR quickly gained a legion of fans. Over the years it has earned a reputation as the best handling Harley-Davidson of all time while its predecessor, the Dyna, has a fanbase just as devoted because it has many of the same attributes.
Many of those fans gathered at the Buffalo Chip CrossRoads for the fourth annual FXR/Dyna Mixer, with almost 80 FXR models and between 45 and 50 Dynas showcased beneath the circus-like big top outside The Chip’s Big Engine Bar. Many others filled the surrounding parking lots, while some even made it over to the tire-screeching arena of the Bell Brawl as stunt riders flogged their bikes with little remorse. Affable Mixer host Joe Mielke of South Dakota’s Snap Fabrications kept the affair light-hearted by tossing hats and shirts from the second row balcony and doling out prizes in the raffle. The tone he set carried over to the crowd who circled the pavilion admiring one another’s work as the FXR and Dyna scene rides a continuous wave of popularity. Contrary to other custom motorcycle shows, Mielke’s Mixer is billed as a no-nonsense event which brings riders together to have fun, to share in their love for performance-minded Harleys, to give them a place to show off their work and share a story or two. Both the FXR and Dyna are no longer in production, and each motorcycle has its own backstory.
“So I bought it from this local guy. It was leaking oil out of everywhere, all the gaskets. It had big apehangers. He rode it but never maintained it,” said FXR competitor John Sweeney. The “it” he mentioned was a 1989 Harley FXRS.
“He needed some cash so I bought it off him thinking I’d do quick flip on it, throw on some T-bars. And then once we got it to my buddy’s shop, Side Street Cycles, I told him I wanted to do a Twin Cam swap. We went up to the Drag Specialties show in Madison and they had a closeout on the 60th anniversary engine, so we grabbed one of those.”
The engine in question is an S&S Cycles 124 cubic-inch 60th anniversary V-Twin with a brushed aluminum finish. The motor makes ungodly power, and only 60 were ever made, making it like a rare diamond for FXR and Dyna enthusiasts. It was the perfect centerpiece for the 1989 Harley FXRS. To honor the engine’s heritage, Sweeney made sure the motorcycle’s paint job included some of S&S Cycle’s trademark blue. The 80th anniversary Sturgis Rally happens to be a special one for Sweeney. Not only did he have a sweet bike in the show, he came down from Iowa with his father who’s a Sturgis first-timer.
“He’s almost 70 years old, so he figured it was time to experience it,” Sweeney said with a chuckle.
While there were many stand-out builds at the Mixer, “Best FXR” laurels went to Robert Jondle of Fort Dodge, Iowa, for his ultra-clean 1987 FXRP CHP. Cody Childress of Abilene, Texas, took home the title of “Best Dyna” with his racy white 2006 FXDL. The winners are chosen by a jury of peers as everybody who entered a motorcycle in the show got to cast a vote. Both winners received a custom motorcycle seat from Saddlemen Seats. And they weren’t the only winners of the day. All revenue generated by donations and t-shirt sales at the show will be donated to LifeScape of SD.
As soon as the FXR/Dyna Mixer concluded, the Bell Brawl broke out just across the way delivering the second blow of the Buffalo Chip’s one-two punch. Orchestrated by Bell Powersports and Ride & Destroy, the brawl is a “first-of-its-kind V-Twin specific motorcycle stunt contest.” Heading into its third year, the Bell Brawl attracts some of the most insanely talented V-Twin riders around in this invitation-only event.
“After having to cancel the first two scheduled stops of the season due to COVID-19 pandemic, we are super excited to be able to bring this event together in Sturgis for the riders,” said Brett Conley, Brand Marketing Manager for Bell Helmets.
The riders did not disappoint. With guest judges Lance Coury, Brandon Foley, and Steve Jones looking on, riders pushed their Harleys to extremes with wheelies beyond 12 o’clock, one hand on the bars, the other touching the ground. Stand-up wheelies now come with freestyle twists mixed in for good measure. When the columns of thick grey smoke from the tire-shredding competition had subsided, Jeff “C-Bear” Flaherty muscled his way to the top on his Harley Road Glide. Considering it was one of the biggest bikes in the competition makes Flaherty’s win even more impressive. Gabe Canestri Jr., used his arsenal of tricks to capture second place, while Joey Robinson, better known as Joey55, secured third as the first Bell Brawl of 2020 brought the heat to the Buffalo Chip CrossRoads.
