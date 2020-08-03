Bell-ringing events in Rapid City to mark 75th anniversary of Hiroshima, Nagasaki atomic bombings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City and Nikko City, Japan, have been sister cities since 1994. Through a partnership under Sister Cities International, Rapid Citians are invited to ring bells of peace to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings.

Margo Kaleda of the Rapid City Nikko City sister city organization said there will be public observances at Rapid City businesses and churches on Wednesday and Saturday, where bells will be ringing to mark the precise times the U.S. dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II.

Kaleda said the ringing of bells will observe 75 years of peace between the U.S. and Japan. In Japan, the bombs fell on August 6, 1945, and August 9, 1945. Applying the international date line to Rapid City, the actual time of the Hiroshima bombing was 5:15 p.m., Aug. 5 and the Nagasaki bombing at 8:02 p.m. Aug. 8.

"We are asking for the bells of peace to ring at those same exact times next Wednesday and Saturday," Kaleda said in a news release. "These can be bells big and small — they can be bells from bell choirs, bells at houses of worship, individuals ringing hand bells, call bells, cow bells, anything."