One person died Saturday night in a two vehicle crash east of Belle Fourche.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling south on McCoy Road near its intersection with Eaton Lane just before 9 p.m. The Grand Caravan pulled to the east shoulder, partially in the northbound lane and partially off the road. The 77-year-old male driver got out of the vehicle to check his mail, which was on the east side of the road.

A 2003 Ford Ranger was traveling north on McCoy Lane. As the 19-year-old male driver of the Ranger approached the Grand Caravan, he realized it was on the wrong side of the road and swerved to the right, but was unable to avoid collision.

The Ranger struck the driver door of the Caravan, the group of mailboxes, and the 77-year-old. The Ranger and the Caravan driver came to rest in the east ditch.

The 77-year-old male driver of the Grand Caravan sustained fatal injuries. The 71-year-old female passenger of the Grand Caravan was not injured.

The 19-year-old male driver of the Ford Ranger was not injured, while the 20-year-old male passenger suffered minor injuries.

Both occupants of the Ford Ranger and the passenger in the Grand Caravan were wearing seatbelts.

The names of the persons involved have not been released pending notification of family members.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.