Belle Fourche man died in Friday's crash near Fruitdale
Belle Fourche man died in Friday's crash near Fruitdale

A Belle Fourche man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a one-vehicle crash near Fruitdale.

Preliminary information indicates that a Ford F250 pickup was eastbound on Valley 1 Road when the vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled.

The driver, 55-year-old Todd Rosencranz, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. All information is preliminary at this time.

