A Belle Fourche man has been identified as the person who died Sunday in a motorcycle-vehicle crash near Pactola Reservoir.
Bruce Peck, 57, was driving his motorcycle southbound on U.S. Highway 385 around 15 miles north of Hill City when he lost control, crossed into the northbound lane and collided with a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
Peck was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Equinox, Kenneth Maron, and the passenger, Carol Maron, both suffered minor injuries.