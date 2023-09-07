A 77-year-old Belle Fourche man has been identified as the person who died Saturday night in a two vehicle crash east of Belle Fourche.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling south on McCoy Road near its intersection with Eaton Lane just before 9 p.m. The Grand Caravan pulled to the east shoulder, partially in the northbound lane and partially off the road. The driver got out of the vehicle to check his mail, which was on the east side of the road.

A 2003 Ford Ranger was traveling north on McCoy Lane. As the driver approached the Grand Caravan, he realized it was on the wrong side of the road and swerved to the right, but was unable to avoid collision. The Ranger struck the driver door of the Caravan, the group of mailboxes, and the driver. The Ranger and the Caravan driver came to rest in the east ditch.

The driver of the Grand Caravan, Leroy Fischer, 77, sustained fatal injuries. His passenger, Janet Fischer, 71, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

Jet Tracy, 19, the driver of the Ranger, was not injured. His 20-year-old passenger, Connor Clausen, had minor injuries. Both Tracy and Clausen were wearing seatbelts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.