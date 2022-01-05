Ben Rogers named president of the Rapid City Journal

Ben Rogers has been named president and director of local sales for the Rapid City Journal and for the newly-established Dakota regional division, the Journal's parent company Lee Enterprises announced Wednesday.

Rogers will be based in Rapid City and will oversee the Rapid City Media Group, the Bismark (N.D.) Tribune, the Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, and the Scottsbluff (Neb.) Star-Herald.

He succeeds Bill Masterson, the former publisher/president of the Rapid City Media Group, who was named vice president of operations for Lee Enterprises in November.

"I am so excited for Ben, the Rapid City team and the city of Rapid City," Masterson said Wednesday. "To have the regional president overseeing the Dakotas, Wyoming and Scottsbluff based in Rapid City signals the importance of Rapid City to Lee Enterprises."

Rogers has served as president of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, New York since October 2019. Prior to joining Lee Enterprises, Rogers was publisher of magazines and niche publications for Swift Communications’ Sierra Nevada Media Group in Reno, Nevada. His career also includes publisher of the Sierra Sun & North Lake Tahoe Bonanza in Truckee, California and general manager of the Grand Junction Free Press in Grand Junction, Colorado.

As a Colorado native, Rogers said the opportunity to bring his family back west to Rapid City was one he couldn't pass up.

"I jumped at it. This is a great opportunity and Rapid City is an amazing community," Rogers said. "I am looking forward to getting everything moving and working with the team to continue growing the market and the region. Making Rapid City the regional hub for the Dakotas is a great statement for Lee."

Rogers holds a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology and a Bachelor of Arts in European history from Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.

"Being back in the west is wonderful for my family," Rogers said. "I am looking forward to being in the big, open blue skies of the western United States, the beautiful Black Hills and having better access to get closer to family. That was one of the biggest pushes to get us here. Rapid City is a great fit for us."

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.