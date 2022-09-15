 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bench warrant issued for man charged with aiding, abetting first-degree murder

Pennington County Judge Craig Pfeiffle issued a no-bond bench warrant Thursday for a 22-year-old man suspected of aiding and abetting in a robbery and murder.

Clint Marshall, of Rapid City, did not appear for a status hearing associated with a case charging him with aiding and abetting for: first-degree robbery, first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Court records show Marshall was on a personal recognizance bond in October 2021 and May of this year, while he underwent a mental health evaluation and participated in the 24-7 sobriety program. All other records for the aiding and abetting case have been sealed by the state.

Marshall is one of four associated with the death of Vernall Marshall, who Clint Marshall is not related to. Vernall Marshall was 31 years old when he was found lying on the ground near the 1000 block of Silverleaf Avenue after being shot twice in the back around 11 p.m. Dec. 24, 2020.

Pfeifle said if Clint Marshall is picked up, his next court appearance will be scheduled for Oct. 6.

Pfeifle presided over the trial for 23-year-old Elias Richard, who was convicted of second-degree murder by a jury July 28 for the shooting. Richard originally faced a first-degree murder charge in Vernall Marshall's death. The jury found Richard not guilty of first-degree murder.

The other two charged with Vernall Marshall's death include 22-year-old Kaleb Lukkes, of Rapid City, who faces the same charges as Clint Marshall, and 43-year-old Masheka Barnett, of Rapid City. Barnett is charged separately from the others with aiding and abetting aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misprision of a felony — having knowledge of the commission of a felony and concealing it or not immediately disclosing it to the authorities.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

