Services are scheduled for the girl who fell to her death at the Falling Rock area near Rapid City, and a benefit fund has been established for her family.
Sadie White Twin, 6, of Pierre, died Sunday from a fall at the popular scenic area west of Rapid City, where cliffs tower several hundred feet above Rapid Creek.
Services for White Twin are this week and will include a visitation from 6-7 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church in Pierre with a prayer service at 7 p.m. and an overnight wake. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the church with interment at St. Catherine's Cemetery in West Bend.
White Twin's mother posted a public message to Facebook on Monday announcing the establishment of the Sadie White Twin Memorial Fund at Black Hills Federal Credit Union.
Donations may be made by cash or check to any BHFCU location, or by transfer with a call to 605-494-2700. The Facebook post said all proceeds will go toward arrangements, flowers, food and other costs.
White Twin's obituary, from the Feigum Funeral Home, says she was born in Bismarck and raised in Pierre, where she was in kindergarten.
"Sadie was an energetic, fun-loving girl who enjoyed spending time with her family and doing cartwheels and headstands for anyone who would watch," the obituary says. "She had a very curious mind, always full of questions, ready to learn of the world around her."
According to Journal research, White Twin's death was at least the ninth accidental fatality at Falling Rock since 1985.