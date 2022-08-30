Bennett County Hospital receives $13 million USDA loan

Bennett County Hospital, the only medical care facility within an 80-mile radius of Martin other than Indian Health Service facilities, has been awarded a $13 million loan from the United States Department of Agriculture to modernize its 80-year-old hospital facility.

The loan, coming in at $13,602,000, will join a Block Grant of $2,020,000 to help remodel the campus’s oldest building. The renovation will include a new emergency room, a new patient and visitor entrance, new patient rooms at the acute care facility and major remodeling in the physical therapy, lab and outpatient services area.

The new facility will be built on the existing land and serve as a replacement for the old facility.

“What that will do is it will modernize everything we do,” said Bennett County Hospital CEO/Administrator Michael Christensen.

The existing facility has outlived its use by a long ways, he said. But closing wasn’t an option.

As of the 2020 census, Bennett County has a population of 3,430 spread across 1,191 square miles. For residents, the hospital is where they seek treatment for both critical emergency care and basic medical care.

If Bennett County can’t help, the nearest alternatives are 120 to 150 miles to Rapid City, 80 miles to Valentine, Neb., 48 to Gordon, Neb., 102 to Winner, 79 to Phillip or 154 to Pierre.

The facility is located between the Pine Ridge and Rosebud Indian reservations, and about 14 miles from the Nebraska border. It provides emergency services to IHS-eligible patients that they never get paid for, creating a unique challenge in revenue capacity, Christensen said.

In addition to Bennett County residents, the hospital also serves residents of Todd and Oglala-Lakota counties and even sees patients from northern Nebraska. Between Valentine and Gordon, it's the closest facility.

“We’re not at the end of the earth, but if you get a tall chair and stand on it, you can probably see the end of the earth from here,” Christensen said.

For patients who can’t afford to drive to Rapid City, either in time or resources, the services provided by the hospital are vital. A trauma receiving facility, Christensen said the level of both activity and acuity they see is unusual for a rural hospital.

The emergency room sees an average of 3,000 patients a year. On average, the hospital handles 1,800 X-rays annually, 700 CT scans and 950 ambulance runs. The hospital send helicopters and airplanes to Rapid City, Sioux Falls, even Grand Rapids, Minn., and Denver. Last weekend, the hospital saw 37 patients over two days.

Bennett County Hospital sees stab wounds, gunshots, car accidents and farming accidents.

“You typically don’t see that in a community of 3,000,” Christensen said.

The current emergency room is one big room with a sheet that separates two beds. It now utilizes newer technology, but wires stapled to the walls reveal the age of the 80-year-old shell.

The new facility will also improve non-emergency cases, such as physical therapy capabilities, a greater capacity for infusion therapy and freeing up space to bring in more specialists.

The hospital doesn’t have doctors — it has nurse practitioners and physician assistants. The hospital has a medical director that visits from Pierre but doesn’t live in Martin.

Rural health challenges

Attracting healthcare workers to towns where the nearest big-box discount store or movie theater is two hours away presents recruiting challenges well-known to rural healthcare. Compounded with aging equipment and an ancient facility, Christensen said staffing has absolutely been impacted by the aging building, and he hopes to see it improved by the new one.

Jason Bustin, PA-C, has been a physician assistant at Bennett County Hospital since 2015. Bustin sought out the rural environment, drawn by the small-town atmosphere and wide breadth of experience it requires.

“Whatever comes through the doors is yours to handle,” he said, often spending weekends and nights in the facility’s emergency room.

When Bustin first came to Martin from California, he described the facilities as “antiquated.” The facility doesn’t have piped oxygen, which he said is pretty rare, even in old facilities. The patient rooms are old and small, with shared occupancy and bathrooms. The facility didn’t have a ventilator when he first started, which he has since helped bring in.

Brady Hicks, PA-C, came back to Martin more recently — returning to the town where he was born and raised.

Many staff that end up working at Bennett County Hospital came through as students, Hicks said.

“And so once we get the opportunity to have a better building, get more eyes towards the facilities, we can maybe get people to come in, give it a try," he said.

Of the challenges faced by staff in the current facility, both Hicks and Bustin referenced space. Small patient rooms, no private areas for difficult conversations, limited areas for isolation and narrow doorways to accommodate modern equipment describe just a few faced on a daily basis.

The new facility will address all of them.

“It’ll definitely feel a lot more functional,” Hicks said.

In spite of their challenges, Christensen praised the current staff and what they’ve been able to do with their aging equipment and tiny rooms, calling their level of care and acuity “amazing.” But they need help.

Staffing issues are just one contributor to a nationwide trend of rural health facilities closing. Christensen attributed Bennett County Hospital’s survival to grit.

“We have people here that refuse to let it fail,” he said.

Funding a solution

The upgrade is part of a strategic plan 10 years in the making. High interest rates had made previous loans implausible, until the Board of Trustees found their answer in the USDA’s rural facilities loan and grant program.

The loan, longer-term and lower-interest at 2.25%, made their plans for the $15.6 million project a conceivable reality. Combined with the $2 million block grant, they could see the finish line.

To push it across, they started a supporting foundation that has already raised $800,000 in pledges and donations. With the entirety of the block grant and USDA loan going towards the new facility, funds raised by the foundation will go towards new equipment, as well as staff recruitment and retention.

Christensen said they hope to see the project completed in about two years. Architectural drawings are currently underway, with plans to wrap up and begin accepting bids to begin construction as early as winter.

“There’s a lot of people — including some of my board members — that weren’t quite sure we would ever actually get to that point,” Christensen said. “But it’s partly because there’s been people that have been dedicated and focused and pressing hard to get it done.”

Another driving force behind the project, he said, has been the support from the South Dakota office of the USDA, as well as support from "our whole congressional delegation."

“When your senator and your congressman are actually supporting and writing a letter, and aware of your project, that also is huge,” Christensen said.

The residents of Bennett County have been receiving care from this facility for several generations. The organization turns 100 years old next year. The building is 80 years old. The facility has been repurposed “over and over again,” Christensen said, with current standards woefully lacking.

Christensen described the new facility as the literal difference between life and death for people in “this corner of God’s country.”

A corner of God's country so remote, Bustin said they call themselves "frontier medicine" even more than "rural."

"So it’s just another reason that they’ll be getting as modern as we can to serve not just the city of Martin," he said, "but really a 100-mile radius.”