We received nearly 17,000 nominations across 324 categories.
Now that we have the nominations, it's time to vote. Go to rapidcityjournal.com/contests and pick your favorite place to eat, grab a cold brew or even get your teeth cleaned. There are more than 300 categories to vote on and who wins these prestigious awards will be decided by you.
Voting lasts until Aug. 4, and winners will be announced soon after.
AUTOMOTIVE
Auto Parts Store
NAPA Auto Parts - Prairie Auto Parts of Rapid City
O'Reilly Auto Parts
Sturdevant's Auto Parts
Black Hills Tire
Granite Buick GMC
Auto Repair (Collision)
Mel's Auto Body & Glass Inc
Kustomz Truck & Auto
CARSTAR Collision Center – Rapid City
Black Hills Tire
CJ's Auto Repair
Roy's Auto Body
Auto Repair (Mechanical)
Black Hills Tire
CJ's Auto Repair
Al's D & I Auto Repair
Granite Automotive
Pro Auto Care
Bob's 66
Great Western Tire Inc
Car Wash
Rapid Wash Car Wash
Parkway Car Wash
Super Clean Tunnel Wash
Big D Oil Co
Granite Buick GMC
Oil Change Service
Black Hills Tire
Super Lube
Bargain Barn Tire Pros
Granite Automotive
Hills Tire and Supply
Great Western Tire, Inc.
Tire Shop
Black Hills Tire
Bargain Barn Tire Pros
Great Western Tire Inc.
Granite Buick GMC
Peerless Tires
Great Western Tire, Inc.
Used Auto Dealer
Granite Automotive
McKie Ford Lincoln
Team Auto Sales
Gateway Autoplex
Denny Menholt Toyota
New Auto Dealer
Granite Automotive
McKie Ford Lincoln
White's Queen City Motors
Courtesy Subaru
Liberty Superstores
Window Tinting
Tint Brothers LLC
Rapid Window Tinting
Independent Window Tinting
Tophat Tinting
TNT Window Tinting
Muffler Shop
Black Hills Tire
Exhaust Pros
Great Western Tire Inc.
Pro Auto Care
Exhaust Pros of Spearfish
Transmission Shop
Logan's Transmission
Black Hills Tire
Quality Transmission Inc.
AAMCO Transmissions & Total Car Care
Granite Buick GMC
Car Audio
Sound Pro
Kustomz Truck & Auto
Mobile Fx
Street Image Truck & Auto Accessories
The Audio Shop RC
Brake Shop
Black Hills Tire
Bargain Barn Tire Pros
Tires Tires Tires
Granite Buick GMC
Great Western Tire Inc.
Auto Detailer
Mr. Detailz
Tint Brothers LLC
Black Hills Auto Grooming
Master's Auto Detailing
Street Image Truck & Auto Accessories
Auto Glass Repair and Replacement
Frontier Auto Glass
CARSTAR Collision Center – Rapid City
Motive Magic
Kustomz Truck & Auto
Abra Auto Body Repair of America
Rapid Auto Glass
BEAUTY & SELF
Barber Shop
The Barbers of West Main
Black Hills Barbershop
The Man Salon
Razors Edge Barber Shop
In Your Corner Salon
Day Spa/Nail Salon
Moccasin Springs Natural Mineral Spa
The Body Spa & Cryotherapy at The Body Spa
Akela Spa of Deadwood
Mystique Edge Day Spa & Salon
Sparkle and Sass Nail Studio
In Your Corner Salon
Hair Salon
Total E'Clips Salon
Trendz Salon
In Your Corner Salon
Akela Spa of Deadwood
AJ's Wicked Salon & Spa
Mystique Edge Day Spa & Salon
Massage Therapist
Total E'Clips Salon
The Body Spa
Akela Spa of Deadwood
Iszler Wendy Dr with Solutions Chiropractic
The Nook
Mystique Edge Day Spa & Salon
Tanning Salon
Bella Tan
Tanxcel
Savage Tan
212 Tanning
Total E'Clips Salon
Tattoo Parlor
Oak & Iron Tattoo and Piercing
Bad Cat Tattoo Studio
Convicted Designs Tattoo & Piercing
Thrash's Tattoo
Wild Idea Tattoo
Best Men's Haircut
Black Hills Barbershop
In Your Corner Salon
Akela Spa of Deadwood
The Man Salon
Trendz Salon
Cosmetics Store
Ulta Beauty
Akela Spa of Deadwood
In Your Corner Salon
Sephora inside JCPenney
AJ's Wicked Salon & Spa
Wig Shop
The Wig Specialists at the Mane Boutique
CASINOS & BARS
Casino
Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse
Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort
The Lodge at Deadwood
Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort
Gold Dust Casino & Hotel
First Gold Gaming Resort
Deadwood Mountain Grand Resort
Flying J
Card Tables
Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse
The Lodge at Deadwood
Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort
Gold Dust Casino & Hotel
Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort
First Gold Gaming Resort
Deadwood Mountain Grand
Hotel
Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse
Hotel Alex Johnson Rapid City, Curio Collection by Hilton
The Lodge at Deadwood
SpringHill Suites by Marriott Deadwood
Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort
Deadwood Mountain Grand
Watiki Indoor Waterpark Resort
Live Music Venue
Deadwood Mountain Grand
Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse
Tinder Box Rapid City
Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
445 Martini Lounge
Prizes
Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse
The Lodge at Deadwood
Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort
Gold Dust Casino & Hotel
Deadwood Gulch Gaming Resort
Casino Restaurant
Flying J
Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse
The Lodge at Deadwood
FLYT Steakhouse
Mavericks Steak & Cocktails
Oggie's Sports Bar & Emporium
Brunch
Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse
Tally's Silver Spoon
Oggie's Sports Bar & Emporium
Minervas Restaurant & Bar
Hotel Gift Shop
Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse
Alex Johnson Mercantile
The Lodge at Deadwood
Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort
Gold Dust C-Store
Bar or Lounge
Flying J
Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse
Oggie's Sports Bar & Emporium
Paddy O'Neill's Irish Pub & Grill
Slash J Saloon
Tinder Box Rapid City
Dive Bar
Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse
Brass Rail Lounge
Oasis Lounge
Joe's Place Bar & Grill
Slash J Saloon
Sports Bar
Kellys Sports Lounge
Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse
Oggie's Sports Bar & Emporium
Buffalo Wild Wings
The Lodge at Deadwood
Karaoke
Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse
Flying J
Clock Tower Lounge
Cheers Sports Bar & Casino
445 Martini Lounge
Place to Play Darts
Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse
Flying J Franchise
Clock Tower Lounge
False Bottom Beer Liquor Billiards
Valley Sports Bar
Happy Hour
Oggies
Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse
Paddy O'Neill's Irish Pub & Grill
Applebee's Grill + Bar
The Lodge at Deadwood
Slot Machines
Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse
The Lodge at Deadwood
Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort
Gold Dust Casino & Hotel
First Gold Gaming Resort
BRIDAL & SPECIAL OCCASION
Bridal Boutique
Audra's Bridal Gallery
Love Struck Bridal Boutique
David's Bridal
Mist & Moonlight Photography
Daisy Designs Wedding Planning
Catering
Angel's Catering
Smokin' Hot Catering LLC
Florist
Victoria's Garden
Affordable Flowers and More
Photographer
Mist & Moonlight Photography
Erica Lane Photography
Katie Mary Photography
Legacy Photo
Henry Roy Photography
Wedding Venue
Besler's Cadillac Ranch
Chapel In the Hills
Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
K Bar S Lodge, an Ascend Hotel Collection Member
Woodland Receptions and Rentals
Black Hills Receptions & Rentals
DJ and Wedding Entertainment
PowerHouse Dance DJ's & Sound Productions
Colt 45 Entertainment
JD Productions
Complete Weddings + Events
Good Vibes Mobile Music
Limo Service
Legendary Limousine
Tent and Party Rentals
Timeless Wedding and Event Rental
4 Seasons Events
Time Equipment Rental & Sales
Table 4 Decor Party Rental & Design
Black Hills Receptions & Rentals
Travel Agency
Bursch Travel
10 Cat Travel
Dakota Travel
AAA South Dakota Rapid City
Prairie Spirit Tours LLC
Place for a Bachelor Party
Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse
No Name City Luxury Cabins & RV LLC.
The Belle Star
Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Deadwood-Gold Dust Casino
Place for a Bachelorette Party
Akela Spa of Deadwood
Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse
Black Hills Party Pedaler
No Name City Luxury Cabins & RV LLC.
Studio Disco
Card and Candle Store
Belle Flowers Design & Decor
Sign Dreamers of the Black Hills
Shaviq Boutique & Art Gallery
The Wild Rose
DINING & RESTAURANTS
Bakery
Jerry's Cakes & Donuts
Sweet Secrets Bakery
Pistachio Pie Bakery
BakeWorks
Mary's Mountain Cookies Rapid City
Bar Food
Kellys Sports Lounge
Murphy's Pub and Grill
Paddy O'Neill's Irish Pub & Grill
Joe's Place Bar & Grill
Slash J Saloon
Bartending
Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse
Slash J Saloon
Murphy's Pub and Grill
Paddy O'Neill's Irish Pub & Grill
Oggie's Sports Bar & Emporium
BBQ
High Country Grub N Waterin' Hole
Angels Catering
Smokin’ Hot Catering LLC
J.R.'s Rhodehouse BBQ PIT
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
Breakfast
Legend's Steakhouse
Tally's Silver Spoon
Colonial House Restaurant and Bar
Millstone Family Restaurant
Ron's Café
Brewery
Lost Cabin Beer Co.
Zymurcracy Beer Company
Miner Brewing Company
Dakota Point Brewing
Firehouse Brewing Company
Burger
Cheyenne Crossing
Desperados
High Country Grub N Waterin' Hole
The Good Stuffed Food Truck
Black Hills Burger and Bun Co.
Sugar Shack
Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews
Five Guys
Lewie's Burgers & Brews
Slash J Saloon
Oggie's Sports Bar & Emporium
Chicken Wings
Buffalo Wings & Rings
Buffalo Wild Wings
Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews
Oggie's Sports Bar & Emporium
Kelly's Sports Lounge
Coffee
Grounded Food Truck Traveling Kitchen
Dixon Coffee Company
Pure Bean Coffeehouse
Dunn Brothers Coffee
Black Hills Blend
Essence Of Coffee
Deli Sandwich
Pauly's Pizzeria & Sub Co.
Jimmy John's
Great Harvest Bread Co. - Rapid City
The Sled Haus
Harriet & Oak
Dessert
Cheyenne Crossing
Alpine Inn
Colonial House Restaurant and Bar
Millstone Family Restaurant
Delmonico Grill
Pistachio Pie Bakery
Sweet Secrets Bakery
Diner
Ron's Café
Millstone Family Restaurant
Tally's Silver Spoon
Weimer's Diner & Donuts
Fairmont Diner
Colonial House Restaurant and Bar
Ethnic Food
The Gyro Hub
Kathmandu Bistro
Baan Thai Restaurant
Himalayan Kitchen
Everest Cuisine
The Good Stuffed Food Truck
McDonald's
Five Guys
Culver's
Thirsty's
Hot Dogs
Sonic Drive-In
Sam's Club
Philly Ted's Cheezesteaks
Sugar Shack
Hotties Gourmet Hot Dogs
Appetizer
Murphy's Pub and Grill
Legends Steakhouse
Colonial House Restaurant and Bar
Delmonico Grill
Buffalo Wings & Rings
Firehouse Brewing Company
Oggie's Sports Bar & Emporium
The Gyro Hub
Unique Food Item
The Gyro Hub
Someone's In the Kitchen
The Good Stuffed Food Truck
Tally's Silver Spoon
Kathmandu Bistro
Baan Thai Restaurant
The Deadwood Grille
Jambonz Deux
Seafood and Fish
Dakota Seafood
Red Lobster
Legends Steakhouse
Jambonz Deux
The Deadwood Grille
Cookies and Cupcakes
Mary's Mountain Cookies Rapid City
Jerry’s Cakes & Donuts
Sweet Secrets Bakery
Star Spangled Batter
Eileen's Colossal Cookies
Family Dining Restaurant
Cheyenne Crossing
Desperados
Guadalajara
Colonial House Restaurant and Bar
Millstone Family Restaurant
Alpine Inn
The Countryside Grill & Event Center
Slash J Saloon
Botticelli Ristorante
Fast Food Restaurant (Hamburgers)
Culver's
Five Guys
McDonald's
The Good Stuffed Food Truck
Wendy's
Fast Food Restaurant (Chicken)
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
Pizza Ranch
Culver's
KFC
Boss' Pizza & Chicken
Fast Food Restaurant (Mexican)
Angels Catering
Qdoba Mexican Eats
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant and Bar
Taco John's
Taco Bell
El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant
Fiesta Tequila
Fine Dining Restaurant
Legend's Steakhouse
Delmonico Grill
Skogen Kitchen
Alpine Inn
Botticelli Ristorante
Food Truck
Grounded Food Truck Traveling Kitchen
The Good Stuffed Food Truck
Eddies Tacos
Smokin’ Hot Catering LLC
Nosh Mobile Eatery
Ice Cream/Custard/Yogurt
Armadillo's Ice Cream Shoppe
The Silver Lining Creamery
Culver's
Leones' Creamery
Cold Stone Creamery
Lunches
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant and Bar
Millstone Family Restaurant
Tally's Silver Spoon
The Gyro Hub
Colonial House Restaurant and Bar
Ron's Café
Pizza
Ski's Pizzeria
Botticelli Ristorante
Independent Ale House
Piesano's Pacchia
Blaze Pizza
Marco's Pizza
Pauly's Pizzeria & Sub Co.
Salad
Ruby Tuesday
Piesano's Pacchia
Colonial House Restaurant and Bar
Millstone Family Restaurant
MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub
Steak
Cheyenne Crossing
Legends Steakhouse at the Franklin Hotel
Horse Creek Resort Steakhouse
High Country Grub N Waterin' Hole
Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse
Alpine Inn
Delmonico Grill
LongHorn Steakhouse
Dakotah Steakhouse
Best Wait Staff
Alpine Inn
Botticelli Ristorante
Ski's Pizzeria
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant and Bar
Colonial House Restaurant and Bar
Millstone Family Restaurant
Skogen Kitchen
Tally's Silver Spoon
Delmonico Grill
Vegetarian Selection
Antunez
The Gyro Hub
Alpine Inn
Himalayan Kitchen
Kathmandu Bistro
Winery
Prairie Berry Winery
Firehouse Wine Cellars
Naked Winery South Dakota
Belle Joli Winery Sparkling House
Stone Faces Winery
Doughnuts
Jerry's Cakes & Donuts
Glazed & Dazed Donuts
Weimer's Diner & Donuts
BakeWorks
8th Avenue Bakery
Chocolate Shop
Chubby Chipmunk Hand Dipped Chocolates
Mostly Chocolates
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Turtle Town
Custer County Candy Co.
Bagels
Black Hills Bagels
Einstein Bros. Bagels
Coffee & Bagels
BakeWorks
Caribou Coffee & Bagels
Black Hills Bagel