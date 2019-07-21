{{featured_button_text}}
Best of the Black Hills 2019 logo

We received nearly 17,000 nominations across 324 categories.

Now that we have the nominations, it's time to vote. Go to rapidcityjournal.com/contests and pick your favorite place to eat, grab a cold brew or even get your teeth cleaned. There are more than 300 categories to vote on and who wins these prestigious awards will be decided by you. 

Voting lasts until Aug. 4, and winners will be announced soon after. 

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Parts Store

NAPA Auto Parts - Prairie Auto Parts of Rapid City

O'Reilly Auto Parts

Sturdevant's Auto Parts

Black Hills Tire

Granite Buick GMC

Auto Repair (Collision)

Mel's Auto Body & Glass Inc

Kustomz Truck & Auto

CARSTAR Collision Center – Rapid City

Black Hills Tire

CJ's Auto Repair

Roy's Auto Body

Auto Repair (Mechanical)

Black Hills Tire

CJ's Auto Repair

Al's D & I Auto Repair

Granite Automotive

Pro Auto Care

Bob's 66

Great Western Tire Inc

Car Wash

Parkway

Parkway Car Wash won Best Car Wash in 2018.

Rapid Wash Car Wash

Parkway Car Wash

Super Clean Tunnel Wash

Big D Oil Co

Granite Buick GMC

Oil Change Service

Black Hills Tire

Super Lube

Bargain Barn Tire Pros

Granite Automotive

Hills Tire and Supply

Great Western Tire, Inc. 

Tire Shop

Black Hills Tire

Bargain Barn Tire Pros

Great Western Tire Inc.

Granite Buick GMC

Peerless Tires

Great Western Tire, Inc. 

Used Auto Dealer

Granite Automotive

McKie Ford Lincoln

Team Auto Sales

Gateway Autoplex

Denny Menholt Toyota

New Auto Dealer

Granite Automotive

McKie Ford Lincoln

White's Queen City Motors

Courtesy Subaru

Liberty Superstores

Window Tinting

Tint Brothers LLC

Rapid Window Tinting

Independent Window Tinting

Tophat Tinting

TNT Window Tinting

Muffler Shop

Black Hills Tire

Exhaust Pros

Great Western Tire Inc.

Pro Auto Care

Exhaust Pros of Spearfish

Transmission Shop

Logan's Transmission

Black Hills Tire

Quality Transmission Inc.

AAMCO Transmissions & Total Car Care

Granite Buick GMC

Car Audio

Sound Pro

Kustomz Truck & Auto

Mobile Fx

Street Image Truck & Auto Accessories

The Audio Shop RC

Brake Shop

Black Hills Tire

Bargain Barn Tire Pros

Tires Tires Tires

Granite Buick GMC

Great Western Tire Inc. 

Auto Detailer

Mr. Detailz

Tint Brothers LLC

Black Hills Auto Grooming

Master's Auto Detailing

Street Image Truck & Auto Accessories

Auto Glass Repair and Replacement

Frontier Auto Glass

CARSTAR Collision Center – Rapid City

Motive Magic

Kustomz Truck & Auto

Abra Auto Body Repair of America

Rapid Auto Glass

BEAUTY & SELF

Barber Shop

The Barbers of West Main

Black Hills Barbershop

The Man Salon

Razors Edge Barber Shop

In Your Corner Salon

Day Spa/Nail Salon

Moccasin Springs Natural Mineral Spa

The Body Spa & Cryotherapy at The Body Spa

Akela Spa of Deadwood

Mystique Edge Day Spa & Salon

Sparkle and Sass Nail Studio

In Your Corner Salon

Hair Salon

Total E'Clips Salon

Trendz Salon

In Your Corner Salon

Akela Spa of Deadwood

AJ's Wicked Salon & Spa

Mystique Edge Day Spa & Salon

Massage Therapist

Total E'Clips Salon

The Body Spa

Akela Spa of Deadwood

Iszler Wendy Dr with Solutions Chiropractic

The Nook

Mystique Edge Day Spa & Salon

Tanning Salon

Bella Tan

Tanxcel

Savage Tan

212 Tanning

Total E'Clips Salon

Tattoo Parlor

Oak & Iron Tattoo and Piercing

Bad Cat Tattoo Studio

Convicted Designs Tattoo & Piercing

Thrash's Tattoo 

Wild Idea Tattoo

Best Men's Haircut

ManSalon0095.JPG

The Man Salon was a 2018 winner in the Beauty & Self category.

Black Hills Barbershop

In Your Corner Salon

Akela Spa of Deadwood

The Man Salon

Trendz Salon

Cosmetics Store

Ulta Beauty

Akela Spa of Deadwood

In Your Corner Salon

Sephora inside JCPenney

AJ's Wicked Salon & Spa

Wig Shop

The Wig Specialists at the Mane Boutique

CASINOS & BARS

Franklin-hdr-fun.jpg

Casino

Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse

Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort

The Lodge at Deadwood

Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort

Gold Dust Casino & Hotel

First Gold Gaming Resort

Deadwood Mountain Grand Resort

Flying J

Card Tables

Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse

The Lodge at Deadwood

Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort

Gold Dust Casino & Hotel

Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort

First Gold Gaming Resort

Deadwood Mountain Grand

Hotel

Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse

Hotel Alex Johnson Rapid City, Curio Collection by Hilton

The Lodge at Deadwood

SpringHill Suites by Marriott Deadwood

Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort

Deadwood Mountain Grand

Watiki Indoor Waterpark Resort

Live Music Venue

Deadwood Mountain Grand

Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse

Tinder Box Rapid City

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

445 Martini Lounge

Prizes

Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse

The Lodge at Deadwood

Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort

Gold Dust Casino & Hotel

Deadwood Gulch Gaming Resort

Casino Restaurant

Flying J

Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse

The Lodge at Deadwood

FLYT Steakhouse

Mavericks Steak & Cocktails

Oggie's Sports Bar & Emporium

Brunch

Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse

Tally's Silver Spoon

Oggie's Sports Bar & Emporium

Minervas Restaurant & Bar

(kol)

Hotel Gift Shop

Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse

Alex Johnson Mercantile

The Lodge at Deadwood

Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort

Gold Dust C-Store

Bar or Lounge

Flying J

Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse

Oggie's Sports Bar & Emporium

Paddy O'Neill's Irish Pub & Grill

Slash J Saloon

Tinder Box Rapid City

Dive Bar

Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse

Brass Rail Lounge

Oasis Lounge

Joe's Place Bar & Grill

Slash J Saloon

Sports Bar

Kellys Sports Lounge

Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse

Oggie's Sports Bar & Emporium

Buffalo Wild Wings

The Lodge at Deadwood

Karaoke

Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse

Flying J

Clock Tower Lounge

Cheers Sports Bar & Casino

445 Martini Lounge

Place to Play Darts

Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse

Flying J Franchise

Clock Tower Lounge

False Bottom Beer Liquor Billiards

Valley Sports Bar

Happy Hour

Oggies

Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse

Paddy O'Neill's Irish Pub & Grill

Applebee's Grill + Bar

The Lodge at Deadwood

Slot Machines

Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse

The Lodge at Deadwood

Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort

Gold Dust Casino & Hotel

First Gold Gaming Resort

BRIDAL & SPECIAL OCCASION

Bridal Boutique

Audra's Bridal Gallery

Love Struck Bridal Boutique

David's Bridal

Mist & Moonlight Photography

Daisy Designs Wedding Planning

Catering

Angel's Catering

Smokin' Hot Catering LLC

Florist

Weddings Bouquet Alternatives (copy)

Victoria's Garden

Affordable Flowers and More

Photographer

Mist & Moonlight Photography

Erica Lane Photography

Katie Mary Photography

Legacy Photo

Henry Roy Photography

Wedding Venue

Besler's Cadillac Ranch

Chapel In the Hills

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

K Bar S Lodge, an Ascend Hotel Collection Member

Woodland Receptions and Rentals

Black Hills Receptions & Rentals

DJ and Wedding Entertainment

PowerHouse Dance DJ's & Sound Productions

Colt 45 Entertainment

JD Productions

Complete Weddings + Events

Good Vibes Mobile Music

Limo Service

Legendary Limousine

Tent and Party Rentals

Timeless Wedding and Event Rental

4 Seasons Events

Time Equipment Rental & Sales

Table 4 Decor Party Rental & Design

Black Hills Receptions & Rentals

Travel Agency

Bursch Travel

10 Cat Travel

Dakota Travel

AAA South Dakota Rapid City

Prairie Spirit Tours LLC

Place for a Bachelor Party

Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse

No Name City Luxury Cabins & RV LLC.

The Belle Star

Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Deadwood-Gold Dust Casino

Place for a Bachelorette Party

Akela Spa of Deadwood

Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse

Black Hills Party Pedaler

No Name City Luxury Cabins & RV LLC.

Studio Disco

Card and Candle Store

Belle Flowers Design & Decor

Sign Dreamers of the Black Hills

Shaviq Boutique & Art Gallery

The Wild Rose

DINING & RESTAURANTS

Jerry's Cakes and Donuts

Jerry's Cakes and Donuts was a 2018 winner.

Bakery

Jerry's Cakes & Donuts

Sweet Secrets Bakery

Pistachio Pie Bakery

BakeWorks

Mary's Mountain Cookies Rapid City

Bar Food

Kellys Sports Lounge

Murphy's Pub and Grill

Paddy O'Neill's Irish Pub & Grill

Joe's Place Bar & Grill

Slash J Saloon

Bartending

Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse

Slash J Saloon

Murphy's Pub and Grill

Paddy O'Neill's Irish Pub & Grill

Oggie's Sports Bar & Emporium

BBQ

High Country Grub N Waterin' Hole

Angels Catering

Smokin’ Hot Catering LLC

J.R.'s Rhodehouse BBQ PIT

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Breakfast

Legend's Steakhouse

Tally's Silver Spoon

Colonial House Restaurant and Bar

Millstone Family Restaurant

Ron's Café

Brewery

Lost Cabin Beer Co.

Zymurcracy Beer Company

Miner Brewing Company

Dakota Point Brewing

Firehouse Brewing Company

Burger

Cheyenne Crossing

Desperados

High Country Grub N Waterin' Hole

The Good Stuffed Food Truck

Black Hills Burger and Bun Co.

Sugar Shack

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews

Five Guys

Lewie's Burgers & Brews

Slash J Saloon

Oggie's Sports Bar & Emporium

Chicken Wings

Buffalo Wings & Rings

Buffalo Wild Wings

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews

Oggie's Sports Bar & Emporium

Kelly's Sports Lounge

Coffee

Grounded Food Truck Traveling Kitchen

Dixon Coffee Company

Pure Bean Coffeehouse

Dunn Brothers Coffee

Black Hills Blend

Essence Of Coffee

Deli Sandwich

Pauly's Pizzeria & Sub Co.

Jimmy John's

Great Harvest Bread Co. - Rapid City

The Sled Haus

Harriet & Oak

Dessert

Cheyenne Crossing

Alpine Inn

Colonial House Restaurant and Bar

Millstone Family Restaurant

Delmonico Grill

Pistachio Pie Bakery

Sweet Secrets Bakery

Diner

Ron's Café

Millstone Family Restaurant

Tally's Silver Spoon

Weimer's Diner & Donuts

Fairmont Diner

Colonial House Restaurant and Bar

Ethnic Food

The Gyro Hub

Kathmandu Bistro

Baan Thai Restaurant

Himalayan Kitchen

Everest Cuisine

French Fries

The Good Stuffed Food Truck

McDonald's

Five Guys

Culver's

Thirsty's

Hot Dogs

Sonic Drive-In

Sam's Club

Philly Ted's Cheezesteaks

Sugar Shack

Hotties Gourmet Hot Dogs

Appetizer

Murphy's Pub and Grill

Legends Steakhouse

Colonial House Restaurant and Bar

Delmonico Grill

Buffalo Wings & Rings

Firehouse Brewing Company

Oggie's Sports Bar & Emporium

The Gyro Hub

Unique Food Item

The Gyro Hub

Someone's In the Kitchen

The Good Stuffed Food Truck

Tally's Silver Spoon

Kathmandu Bistro

Baan Thai Restaurant

The Deadwood Grille

Jambonz Deux

Seafood and Fish

Dakota Seafood

Red Lobster

Legends Steakhouse

Jambonz Deux

The Deadwood Grille

Cookies and Cupcakes

Mary's Mountain Cookies Rapid City

Jerry’s Cakes & Donuts

Sweet Secrets Bakery

Star Spangled Batter

Eileen's Colossal Cookies

Family Dining Restaurant

Cheyenne Crossing

Desperados

Guadalajara

Colonial House Restaurant and Bar

Millstone Family Restaurant

Alpine Inn

The Countryside Grill & Event Center

Slash J Saloon

Botticelli Ristorante

Fast Food Restaurant (Hamburgers)

Culver's

Five Guys

McDonald's

The Good Stuffed Food Truck

Wendy's

Fast Food Restaurant (Chicken)

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Pizza Ranch

Culver's

KFC

Boss' Pizza & Chicken

Fast Food Restaurant (Mexican)

Angels Catering

Qdoba Mexican Eats

Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant and Bar

Taco John's

Taco Bell

El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant

Fiesta Tequila

Fine Dining Restaurant

Legend's Steakhouse

Delmonico Grill

Skogen Kitchen

Alpine Inn

Botticelli Ristorante

Food Truck

Grounded Food Truck Traveling Kitchen

The Good Stuffed Food Truck

Eddies Tacos

Smokin’ Hot Catering LLC

Nosh Mobile Eatery

Ice Cream/Custard/Yogurt

Armadillo's Ice Cream Shoppe

The Silver Lining Creamery

Culver's

Leones' Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery

Lunches

Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant and Bar

Millstone Family Restaurant

Tally's Silver Spoon

The Gyro Hub

Colonial House Restaurant and Bar

Ron's Café

Pizza

Ski's Pizzeria

Botticelli Ristorante

Independent Ale House

Piesano's Pacchia

Blaze Pizza

Marco's Pizza

Pauly's Pizzeria & Sub Co.

Salad

Ruby Tuesday

Piesano's Pacchia

Colonial House Restaurant and Bar

Millstone Family Restaurant

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub

Steak

Cheyenne Crossing

Legends Steakhouse at the Franklin Hotel

Horse Creek Resort Steakhouse

High Country Grub N Waterin' Hole

Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel Gaming, Grand Buffet, & Legends Steakhouse

Alpine Inn

Delmonico Grill

LongHorn Steakhouse

Dakotah Steakhouse

Best Wait Staff

Alpine Inn

Botticelli Ristorante

Ski's Pizzeria

Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant and Bar

Colonial House Restaurant and Bar

Millstone Family Restaurant

Skogen Kitchen

Tally's Silver Spoon

Delmonico Grill

Vegetarian Selection

Antunez

The Gyro Hub

Alpine Inn

Himalayan Kitchen

Kathmandu Bistro

Winery

Prairie Berry Winery

Firehouse Wine Cellars

Naked Winery South Dakota

Belle Joli Winery Sparkling House

Stone Faces Winery

Doughnuts

Jerry's Cakes & Donuts

Glazed & Dazed Donuts

Weimer's Diner & Donuts

BakeWorks

8th Avenue Bakery

Chocolate Shop

Chubby Chipmunk Hand Dipped Chocolates

Mostly Chocolates

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Turtle Town

Custer County Candy Co.

Bagels

Black Hills Bagels

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Coffee & Bagels

BakeWorks

Caribou Coffee & Bagels

Black Hills Bagel

