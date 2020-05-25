BHACF awards funds to support summer food programs

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Black Hills Area Community Foundation is awarding several thousand dollars in grants to three area school districts that provide free, well-balanced meals to children — and often parents and grandparents too — during the summer months.

While the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program reimburses schools and other youth programs for meals served to kids under the age of 18, the SFSP does not provide funding for meals served to accompanying adults, many of whom are also food insecure. In response, the Black Hills Area Community Foundation has been at the forefront working with local organizations to help alleviate hunger among family members as well.

BHACF is awarding a $7,500 Food Security Grant to Rapid City Area Schools to cover the cost of meals for parents and guardians who accompany kids under 18 to summer food sites.

Since March, RCAS has offered breakfast and lunch curbside to kids two to three times per week at several schools in the district and provided additional meals for “off” days. RCAS Nutrition Services will follow a similar schedule for curbside meal delivery this summer at 10 school sites. Adult meals will become available starting June 1. (Visit rcas.org for distribution times and locations.)