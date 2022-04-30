 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BHSU commencement set for next weekend

BHSU graduation

Black Hills State University will hold its 183rd commencement ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. May 7 inside the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

 Photo courtesy Black Hills State University

Black Hills State University will recognize more than 330 graduates during the 183rd commencement ceremony, taking place at 10 a.m. May 7 inside the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

Degrees to be awarded include 51 master’s degrees, 257 bachelor’s degrees and 23 associate’s degrees.

The Charge to the Graduates will be given by Cherrie Davis, BHSU Class of ’93. Jim Thares, president of the South Dakota Board of Regents, will provide greetings and Steve Meeker, vice president for University Advancement at BHSU, will welcome graduates to the BHSU Alumni Association.

“Commencement is a time of joy and celebration to mark the completion of a major milestone in a student’s life,” BHSU President Laurie S. Nichols said. “The entire BHSU community shares in this joy as we have had the privilege of educating and sharing our students’ lives during these college years. We are very proud of our graduates and wish them happiness and success as they embark on their careers and the next phase of their lives.”

BHSU encourages attendees to share their commencement story on social media with the hashtag #BHSU2022 in Twitter, Facebook and Instagram posts.

Visit BHSU.edu/Commencement for details about the May 7 commencement ceremony. Also on this webpage, all are invited to submit words of congratulations to the May 2022 graduates.

