BHSU drops two to Adams State

ALAMOSA, Colo. – The Black Hills State University softball team split the final two games of their weekend RMAC series with Adams State on Sunday. The Yellow Jackets (4-15, 3-9 RMAC) defeated Adams State (4-14, 2-9 RMAC), 3-1 in the first game before falling in the series finale by a score of 20-9 in five innings.

In the opener, Crystal Amaral, the Yellow Jackets’ starting pitcher held Adams State to one run on three hits while striking out 10 batters during Black Hills State’s 3-1 win. Amaral, a sophomore, improved her win-loss record to 2-6.

Maddie London and Kindall Bethke both hit home runs for the Yellow Jackets. Emily Marsden doubled ahead of Bethke homering to account for BH’s three runs.

Kyrah Archibald hit an inside-the-park home run to score the lone run for Adams State.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In Game 2, Sydney Muniz hit two three-run home runs to lead Adams State to a 20-9 win in five innings.

Muniz hit her first homer in the third inning and came right back in the fourth with another three-run round-tripper to push the Grizzlies out to an 11-1 lead.

Black Hills State scored eight runs in its half of the fourth to stay within 11-9 of Adams State.