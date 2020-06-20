BHSU graduate returns as provost, vice president

She and her husband Fred also established the Romkema Running Scholarship in 2017, which is awarded to students on the cross country team, following their love of running — particularly their participation in the Boston Marathon.

Romkema said she has run the marathon about seven times while her husband is on his 22nd or 23rd run.

“Fred was a very strong runner,” she said. “He had a very accomplished professional life, but he discovered in I think his 30s that he had talent for running, and he pursued that and he excelled at it. Once we married, it’s really interesting, he encouraged me to run, and to be honest, before that I was not a runner.”

She said she liked to swim, bicycle and go to different types of exercise classes, but running wasn’t her thing. Through his encouragement, though, she started to run, like it and stayed with it.

She liked it so much she began to pursue longer distances, eventually working her way up to the Boston Marathon, which requires its runners to meet specific times for their age group.