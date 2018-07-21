Black Hills State University has been named one of the top schools in the nation for pursuing an online business degrees.
The ranking from Best Value Schools and the National Center for Education Statistics’ College Navigator database, announced Thursday in a release from BHSU, noted schools were ranked on program popularity, the rigor of programs, accreditation and affordability.
"Our online Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with management specialization provides a well-rounded exposure to accounting, marketing, finance, economics, business law, and information systems," said Tom Jackson Jr., BHSU president, in the release. "We are thrilled to have our online business program included in this ranking of Best Value Schools."
To have been considered, schools must have had a maximum annual tuition of $20,000 and be accredited from one of three agencies. Average annual tuition and fees for an online degree program at BHSU is $9,462, the school said.
The reviewers noted the all-hands-on-deck approach at BHSU: “Because instructors from so many different departments teach business classes at Black Hills State, the school offers a patently interdisciplinary degree.”
Students pursuing the online bachelor’s degree in business at the state university also specialize in management and can acquire further skills in marketing and human resources and obtain electives in “niche topics,” such as advertising and tourism.