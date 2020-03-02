BHSU student exhibit opens March 20

An artists' reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m., with an art professor's talk at 5:45 p.m., April 3. This exhibit features works by Black Hills State University who graduated in December 2019 or are graduating in May with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree or a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education for K-12 Art Teaching. The exhibition will feature a variety of mediums, techniques, and concentrations. Each student is responsible for creating his or her own personal visual narratives through the work.