BHSU student exhibit opens March 20

The second annual Black Hills State University Graduate Exhibit will open March 20 in the Sen. Stan Adelstein and Lynda K. Clark Gallery at Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City.
An artists' reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m., with an art professor's talk at 5:45 p.m., April 3. This exhibit features works by Black Hills State University who graduated in December 2019 or are graduating in May with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree or a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education for K-12 Art Teaching. The exhibition will feature a variety of mediums, techniques, and concentrations. Each student is responsible for creating his or her own personal visual narratives through the work.
The class of 2020 Fine Arts and Art Education majors are emerging artists and leaders who are excited to exhibit their capstone pieces at the Dahl Arts Center. This exhibit is sponsored by BHSU College Liberal Arts Fund, Michael Baum, the South Dakota Arts Council, and the Rapid City Arts Council.