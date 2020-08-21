 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BHSU student tests positive for COVID-19
alert top story

BHSU student tests positive for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
BHSU_Logo

A student at Black Hills State University tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email sent to the campus community Friday evening which was obtained by the Journal.

The student visited two campus areas on Wednesday morning — the third floor of Woodburn and the basement of Jonas Academic. The university said those areas have been thoroughly cleaned.

“Today’s message is a reminder that we must remain vigilant at BHSU,” the email stated. “Our campus community is dependent on all of us and looking out for one another. We are truly in this together. Please check with your supervisor if you have any questions or concerns.”

BHSU said it would advise anyone in these areas of campus to “immediately” self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and to check their temperature twice each day.

Students, faculty or staff who develop any COVID-19 symptoms are asked to “please immediately isolate yourself and consult your health care provider.” Infected staff must contact their employment supervisor, and infected students should contact the Dean of Students.

The university said in the email that it’s equipped with a testing machine and has the ability to test students who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19. If any students have symptoms, they can contact Student Health Services at 605-642-6520 for free testing.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wrap-up of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News