Black Hills State University will be hosting a Voter Registration Drive on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. in the Student Union.

South Dakota Secretary of State Monae L. Johnson and members of her office will be in attendance to help register voters.

In addition to the voter registration drive, BHSU will be awarded the Gladys Pyle Award at 12:15 p.m.

The event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend.