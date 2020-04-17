BHSU women hoops sign Taylor, Engesser

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Black Hills State University women's basketball head coach Mark Nore has announced the signing of Ellena Taylor and Megan Engesser for the 2021 season.

Taylor, who will be transferring in from Hawaii Pacific University, is a native of Melbourne, Australia, will have four years of athletic eligibility having redshirted her freshman year.

"Ellena brings a lot of experience to our team from her time with the junior national team, all-star team and stint at Hawaii pacific," said Nore. "She is a very competitive person and plays with a big-time motor, which is what initially caught our attention. After getting to know Ellena through the recruiting process, her personality and joy for life is what really sold us."

The 5-foot, 10 Taylor played for East Doncaster Secondary College (High School in Australia) where she was a three-time captain who led her team to the regional tournament. She averaged 10 points per game and five rebounds per game.

No stranger to stout competition, Taylor began playing in the Victorian Youth Champion League (U23) at the age of 15. She also competed in the National Junior Classic for four consecutive years and was the top scorer for her team. She was named most valuable player for her league and was bestowed the "Rising Star" award from three-time Olympian Michelle Timms.