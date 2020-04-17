BHSU women hoops sign Taylor, Engesser

Black Hills State University women's basketball head coach Mark Nore has announced the signing of Ellena Taylor and Megan Engesser for the 2021 season.
Taylor, who will be transferring in from Hawaii Pacific University, is a native of Melbourne, Australia, will have four years of athletic eligibility having redshirted her freshman year.
"Ellena brings a lot of experience to our team from her time with the junior national team, all-star team and stint at Hawaii pacific," said Nore. "She is a very competitive person and plays with a big-time motor, which is what initially caught our attention. After getting to know Ellena through the recruiting process, her personality and joy for life is what really sold us."
The 5-foot, 10 Taylor played for East Doncaster Secondary College (High School in Australia) where she was a three-time captain who led her team to the regional tournament. She averaged 10 points per game and five rebounds per game.
No stranger to stout competition, Taylor began playing in the Victorian Youth Champion League (U23) at the age of 15. She also competed in the National Junior Classic for four consecutive years and was the top scorer for her team. She was named most valuable player for her league and was bestowed the "Rising Star" award from three-time Olympian Michelle Timms.
Engesser will join the Yellow Jackets from the University of Portland, where she played her freshman season.
"Engesser is everything we look for in a person and player for our program," said Nore. "Megan plays with a big motor and is a highly competitive gym rat. She is able to play multiple positions both offensively and defensively which fits our style of play."
A native of Colorado Springs, Colo., Engesser had a standout prep career at Colorado Springs Christian School. Over the course of four years she averaged 19.2 points per game, 7.2 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 2.8 assists.
Throughout her basketball career Engesser holds two school records by achieving 2,014 career total points and scoring a high of 39 points in a game. She also holds two state records by accomplishing 105 three pointers in a season and shooting 7-7 from beyond the arc in a game. Overall, she became the second female student athlete in Colorado history to make over 300 three pointers in a career ending with a total of 305. She was named All-Tri-Peaks Conference First Team four times, All-Area three times, and first team All-State three times. Engesser was also named the Colorado 3A Player of the Year in 2018-19.
