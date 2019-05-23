EAGLE BUTTE | A road on the Cheyenne River Reservation has been deemed unsafe and is closed, according to tribal officials.
The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe said in a news release that Bureau of Indian Affairs Route 8 is closed until further notice. A culvert that washed out and a road caved in made the road unsafe, according to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Emergency Command Center, which is responsible for emergency operations on the reservation.
Officials say the road will be closed from about 17 miles from Highway 212, east on Route 8. "Everyone including Jeremy Means to Route 8 east /north east will have to exit north to high 212 by swift bird day school," the statement reads.
The road closure will disrupt school bus runs, and will add additional time for emergency service response to remote areas serviced by the road. "Response time and distance will increase dramatically all along the route due to the closure," officials said in the press release.
For more information, call 964-6559.