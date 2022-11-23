'Big Bird' gets big break from Rapid City mayor

One Black Hills area turkey is especially thankful this year after Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender punched her ticket on the gravy train to freedom.

Allender officially pardoned a turkey named Big Bird during a ceremony Tuesday afternoon at Main Street Square.

Michelle Grosek, who co-owns Bear Butte Gardens where Big Bird hails from, said the hen turkey is about 18 months old and roughly weighs 15 pounds.

The feathered foul pecked and gobbled around her cage while Allender read his executive pardon, much to the delight of the dozen or so attendees.

“I am putting aside knife and fork and pleased again this year to take pen in hand and provide clemency to one lucky gobbler,” Allender said.

According to Brad “Murdoc” Jurgensen, president of The Homeslice Media Group, Big Bird was chosen “based on how she’d look on the table.”

Pardoning turkeys is a tradition that goes back to 1863, when President Abraham Lincoln granted clemency to a live turkey brought to his residence for Christmas. On Monday, President Joe Biden pardoned Chocolate and Chip, a pair of hefty turkeys from Monroe, North Carolina.

Big Bird will join Gobbles, who was pardoned last year, on a ranch near Custer, where the two will spend the rest of their days away from any 'fowl' play.