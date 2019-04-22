Get ready, Rapid City — Big & Rich are comin' to your city.
The country music superduo will perform Aug. 18 at the Central States Fair, as part of the Black Hills Energy Concert Series, according to a news release from the fair.
Big Kenny and John Rich, who make up the duo, are known for hits like "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)," "Wild West Show," "Comin’ to Your City" and "8th of November."
“Big and Rich have an unbeatable live show. They love the Black Hills and always have a blast when they perform here,” Central States Fair General Manager, Ron Jeffries said in the release.
The 74th Annual Central States Fair will be Aug. 16-25, and will include three nights of concerts.
Tickets and fair passes will go on sale online only on June 12 at centralstatesfair.com; they will be available at Family Fare locations and the Central States Fair office starting July 1.