Big & Rich will perform Aug. 18 at the Central States Fair, as part of the Black Hills Energy Concert Series. 

Get ready, Rapid City — Big & Rich are comin' to your city. 

The country music superduo will perform Aug. 18 at the Central States Fair, as part of the Black Hills Energy Concert Series, according to a news release from the fair. 

Big Kenny and John Rich, who make up the duo, are known for hits like "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)," "Wild West Show," "Comin’ to Your City" and "8th of November."

“Big and Rich have an unbeatable live show. They love the Black Hills and always have a blast when they perform here,” Central States Fair General Manager, Ron Jeffries said in the release.

The 74th Annual Central States Fair will be Aug. 16-25, and will include three nights of concerts.

Tickets and fair passes will go on sale online only on June 12 at centralstatesfair.com; they will be available at Family Fare locations and the Central States Fair office starting July 1.

