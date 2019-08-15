Several residents from a neighborhood on Rapid City's east side are sounding off against the proposed renaming of the street they live on.
Two of them told the Rapid City Council on Wednesday that changing their addresses will be an inconvenience. Speaking on behalf of his neighbors as well as for himself, Dan Winger said the change will create a problem for the businesses that he owns as they are linked to his home address.
"I would wish when you would consider this, you would consider your own addresses being changed and what you’d have to do," he said.
A resolution to rename part of Big Sky Drive as Patricia Street is under consideration by the council. On Wednesday, the council's Legal and Finance committee voted in favor of the measure 3-1.
It will be heard by the full council on Monday.
Patricia Street runs east-west and is separated from Big Sky Drive, which runs in that same direction, by a culvert. Local developer Doyle Estes is seeking to build a residential cul-de-sac that would extend from the west end of Big Sky Drive.
The name change is being requested partly for the sake of consistency. Using one name for a more-or-less continuous road would be in line with city planning schemes, according to city Building Services Manager Brad Solon.
Solon also said that it's easier for emergency responders to find the right address on a street with just one name.
Big Sky Drive residents would have about a year to change their addresses if the resolution is adopted, Solon said Wednesday. The cul-de-sac's developers would be required to change the road's street signs.
Still, some residents are concerned that a change of address would be slow to appear in online listings. In a letter to the council, Darcy Hanson said she worried that such a lag could make her home's history less searchable by potential buyers.
In response to those concerns, Councilwoman Darla Drew acknowledged that changing addresses could be a hassle for some residents as the city continues to rename errant roads.
"But I think that a street name change is something that's not insurmountable," she continued.