Big weekend lands Mines guard an RMAC award

South Dakota Mines red-shirt sophomore Ryan Weiss was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s basketball offensive player of the week Monday.

A native of Ames, Iowa, Weiss totaled 57 points, and was 19 of 31 from the field and 13 of 22 from outside the three-point line. Weiss was 6 of 6 from the free throw line. She also finished with two assists and played 62 minutes during wins over Colorado State-Pueblo and New Mexico Highlands.

On Friday against CSU-Pueblo, Weiss scored 24 points and shot 7 of 13 from the field during the Hardrockers’ 71-47 win.

On Saturday against New Mexico Highlands, Weiss had a career-high 33 points and made nine 3-pointers during Mines’ 83-59 win. She made 12 of 18 field goal attempts.

“Ryan is an absolute competitor and very deserving of this recognition,” Hardrocker women’s basketball coach Jeri Jacobson said. “She’s constantly in the gym working on her game and getting hundreds of shots up – sometimes too much – and strives to be the best player she can be for our team.”

After the weekend, Weiss went from eighth to second in the RMAC in scoring average. She is now averaging 17.4 points per game and leads the conference in 3-pointers made with 61 and is third in field goal percentage with 47.5%.