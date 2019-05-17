In observance of National Bike Month, Rapid City will hold its annual Bike4Bacon event starting at 6 a.m. today at Founder's Park.
City officials and employees will be serving continental breakfast to cyclists and pedestrians using park pathways until 8 a.m.
The event falls on National Bike to Work Day, one of several celebrations that fall under the umbrella of the month-long celebration that seeks to promote bicycling as an alternate mode of transportation. The city hosted a Bike to School Day earlier this month.