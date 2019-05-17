{{featured_button_text}}

In observance of National Bike Month, Rapid City will hold its annual Bike4Bacon event starting at 6 a.m. today at Founder's Park.

City officials and employees will be serving continental breakfast to cyclists and pedestrians using park pathways until 8 a.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The event falls on National Bike to Work Day, one of several celebrations that fall under the umbrella of the month-long celebration that seeks to promote bicycling as an alternate mode of transportation. The city hosted a Bike to School Day earlier this month.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0