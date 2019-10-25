The first open house on the Metropolitan Transportation Plan and Bike/Pedestrian Plan Update will be held Tuesday from 4-5:45 p.m. in Rapid City Council Chambers.
The event is hosted by the Rapid City Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (RCAMPO) and will include a one-hour presentation on the overall study plan and project schedule. RCAMPO and consultant staff will be available after the presentation to discuss the study, answer questions and obtain public and stakeholder input on transportation needs in the area.
Materials presented at Tuesday's public meeting will be available on the project website www.rapidtrip2045.com no later than Nov. 5. For more information, contact Dustin Hamilton, project manager with HDR Engineering, at 791-6103 or Kip Harrington with the Rapid City Area MPO at 394-4120.