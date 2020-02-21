Bill creates road repair fund without funding source

PIERRE | A bill originally tailored to create a county road improvement fund by rolling back a wide variety of tax exemptions came out of the House Taxation Committee on Thursday without its funding source.
HB1284 would create a fund that counties could use for road improvements. Funds allocated to counties would be based on a formula that includes population, miles of roads and square feet of bridges.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Caleb Finck, R-Tripp, said in the best of all possible worlds the fund would get its money from the state’s general fund budget.
“I realize that is probably the pie in the sky option,” Finck said.
Section 4 of the bill lists a wide variety of tax exemptions that would be rolled back to provide revenue for the fund. Finck said he was particularly interested in some advertising tax exemptions. He explained that he builds websites in his business and need not charge sales tax. While some sites have advertising, others are strictly for a pure business function, Finck said, and shouldn’t qualify for the exemption.
“Those are services that should be brought under the sales tax authority,” he said.
After offering his opinion on website advertising, Finck provided the committee with an amendment that strikes Section 4 of the bill, leaving it without a funding source. He also asked that the committee refer the bill to the House Transportation Committee.
The committee approved the amendment but still took testimony from opponents of the bill.
Dave Bordewyk, representing the South Dakota Newspaper Association, told the committee that a tax on advertising wouldn’t be paid by newspapers but by Main Street businesses.
“It’s those that advertise that pay the tax,” Bordewyk said, noting that a higher cost for advertising likely means less economic activity throughout the state.
Alison Jares, deputy director for business taxes in the Department of Revenue, also opposed the bill.
“That is a tax increase,” he said of the possible tax on advertising.
By creating the county highway fund, Jares said, the Legislature would be creating one more burden on the general fund.
“You all will have to figure out how to stretch those dollars further,” he said.
Rep. Tony Randolph, R-Rapid City, said he was glad that Finck’s legislation raised the prospect of rolling back tax exemptions. “I do think it’s something we need to look into,” he said.
On a vote of 11-1 the committee voted to move the amended legislation to the House Transportation Committee.