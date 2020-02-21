Bill creates road repair fund without funding source

PIERRE | A bill originally tailored to create a county road improvement fund by rolling back a wide variety of tax exemptions came out of the House Taxation Committee on Thursday without its funding source.

HB1284 would create a fund that counties could use for road improvements. Funds allocated to counties would be based on a formula that includes population, miles of roads and square feet of bridges.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Caleb Finck, R-Tripp, said in the best of all possible worlds the fund would get its money from the state’s general fund budget.

“I realize that is probably the pie in the sky option,” Finck said.

Section 4 of the bill lists a wide variety of tax exemptions that would be rolled back to provide revenue for the fund. Finck said he was particularly interested in some advertising tax exemptions. He explained that he builds websites in his business and need not charge sales tax. While some sites have advertising, others are strictly for a pure business function, Finck said, and shouldn’t qualify for the exemption.

“Those are services that should be brought under the sales tax authority,” he said.