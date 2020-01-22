Bill criminalizing gender surgery on minors goes to House

PIERRE | It was a case of dueling experts Wednesday morning before the House State Affairs Committee as both sides in the debate on HB1057 presented testimony from doctors, lawyers and counselors. At issue in the bill is whether doctors should face a legal penalty for performing gender altering surgery on minors younger than 16.

Prior to debate on the bill, its sponsor, Rep. Fred Deutsch, R-Florence, offered three amendments. One amendment changed the penalty from a Class 4 felony to a Class 1 misdemeanor. Another lowered the age at which surgery would be barred from under 18 to under 16. A third omitted nurses and anesthetists from being subject to the law.

In addition to a variety of surgeries that can alter gender, HB1057 also prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blocking drugs or high doses of estrogen for males and high doses of testosterone for females.

The amendments were approved, as was the bill after it was discussed for more than two hours before a packed committee room. it passed on a 8-5 vote and will now go to the full House.

Two Rapid City Republican lawmakers are on the committee. Rep. Tim Goodwin supported the bill, while Rep. Michael Diedrich opposed it.