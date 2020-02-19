Bill extends time frame to challenge local government votes

PIERRE | Citizens who want to refer a local government decision to a vote of the people could get more time to gather signatures if HB1226 becomes law. The bill was approved Wednesday by the House State Affairs Committee.

HB1226 gives citizens an extra 15 days to gather the signatures needed to refer a decision by a city council or school board and an extra 20 days to refer a county commission decision. Currently citizens have 20 days to gather signatures.

“The time restraint of 20 days can impede progress,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City. She noted that the 20-day timeframe for gathering signatures was set in 1903.

The bill was opposed by Larry Nelson representing the S.D. Municipal League. “We don’t see that the current timeline is a problem,” he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Lorin Pankratz, representing the S.D. Association of County Commissioners, said the law doesn't need to be changed.

“We’re not seeing problems with the referral process,” Pankratz said. “It should not be an easy thing to overturn decisions made by local officials.”