Bill for variable speed limits on interstate would cost $1.6 million, DOT says

PIERRE | Variable speeds on interstate highways during inclement weather could reduce accidents, according to proponents of SB21.
With the passage of the bill, the Department of Transportation has plans for a pilot project that will install electronic speed limit signs at two areas known for crashes during inclement weather: on I-29 between Brookings and the Ward exit and on I-90 between Sturgis and Tilford.
DOT Deputy Secretary Joel Jundt started his presentation with a four-minute video of a multiple vehicle pile-up on I-80 in Wyoming during a snowstorm. Many of the vehicles in the video were overdriving the road conditions.
According to Jundt, the electronic signs would allow DOT to better match traffic to road conditions.
Dave Huft of DOT said the electronic signs would keep drivers safe because there would not be a range of speeds on the road.
“Some people still drive very fast” in inclement weather Huft said. “That’s a problem.”
Huft said a variable speed program in Wyoming has reduced injuries and fatalities by half and reduced road closures by one third. Huft said DOT is also speculating that the new signs could help cut down on collisions with snow plows as well as secondary crashes with law enforcement, tow trucks and first responders.
“It’s not intended to be a winter speed trap,” Huft said. “There’s no heavy-handed enforcement in this.”
The system would get its information from a variety of sensors that would detect road conditions and traffic speeds. Decisions about when to cut speeds would come from the DOT secretary and the secretary of the Department of Public safety in consultation with the Highway Patrol.
Huft said the initial installation would cost $1 million with a budget of $600,000 that should pay for maintenance for the next 15 years. The department has applied for a $1 million federal grant. Jundt said if that grant doesn’t come through the department would pay for the program through other federal safety funds.
“This system will pay for itself within a year or two,” Jundt said.
The bill was approved by the committee on a vote of 12-0 and now goes to the House floor. It has already been approved by the Senate.