Bill for variable speed limits on interstate would cost $1.6 million, DOT says

PIERRE | Variable speeds on interstate highways during inclement weather could reduce accidents, according to proponents of SB21.

With the passage of the bill, the Department of Transportation has plans for a pilot project that will install electronic speed limit signs at two areas known for crashes during inclement weather: on I-29 between Brookings and the Ward exit and on I-90 between Sturgis and Tilford.

DOT Deputy Secretary Joel Jundt started his presentation with a four-minute video of a multiple vehicle pile-up on I-80 in Wyoming during a snowstorm. Many of the vehicles in the video were overdriving the road conditions.

According to Jundt, the electronic signs would allow DOT to better match traffic to road conditions.

Dave Huft of DOT said the electronic signs would keep drivers safe because there would not be a range of speeds on the road.

“Some people still drive very fast” in inclement weather Huft said. “That’s a problem.”