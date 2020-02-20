Bill limiting release of student-athletes' medical information fails on House floor

PIERRE | Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller's bill to limit the amount of medical information the South Dakota High School Activities Association can gather and share faced another close vote Thursday afternoon in the House of Representatives.

After passing out of committee with a 8-6 vote, the measure failed on the House floor by a vote of 35-34 with one member excused.

HB1104 is called "An Act to limit the scope of medical information that may be required as a condition of participation in sanctioned activities." The Rapid City delegation was split 7-3 on the measure with Frye-Muller, Taffy Howard, Tina Mulally, Chris Johnson, Tony Randolph, Scyller Borglam and Tim Goodwin in favor of the measure and Mike Diedrich, David Johnson and Jess Olson opposed.

Frye-Mueller takes issue with SDHSAA policy that requires students to have their parents sign a form that adds the school to each student's HIPAA form. The current rule allows medical providers to release that information at any time.

Dan Swartos, executive director of the SDHSAA, sent an email to all members of the House asking them to oppose the bill.