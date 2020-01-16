Bill seeks clearinghouse for missing persons information

PIERRE | The Senate Judiciary Committee gave its approval Wednesday for a bill that would establish a clearinghouse for information about missing persons in South Dakota.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg explained that Senate Bill 27 was an extension of a bill approved in last year’s legislative session tasking his office with preparing guidelines and procedures for the reporting and investigation of missing persons cases, including missing and murdered indigenous women and children.

The bill approved by the committee requires law enforcement agencies in the state to collect information about missing persons and share that information with the clearinghouse. The legislation calls for two websites to include the information, one for the public and one for law enforcement.

Ravnsborg said that the legislation allows the Department of Criminal Investigation to share information with the public. Usually DCI deals in confidential information that it shares only with other law enforcement agencies.

The new website will have fresher information, according to Ravnsborg, who said when he took office as attorney general he noticed the “same seven people on my website that we’ve always had.”