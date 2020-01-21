Bill seeks to combine School of Mines, BHSU administrations

PIERRE | Sen. Ryan Maher wants to make some major changes in the way the state’s universities operate. For now, though, he’s just starting with two of them.

Maher, R-Isabel, is sponsoring SB55, which would require the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and Black Hills State University to share administrations.

“If I ultimately have my way, I’d do the exact same thing by combining the administrations of Dakota State and Aberdeen with SDSU,” Maher said. “I didn’t go far enough.”

Maher makes the case for his bill with numbers. According to figures he receive from the Legislative Research Council, BHSU has 2,343 students with eight administrators earning salaries that total in excess of $1.1 million. According to Maher’s figures, BHS students are paying $495 each for the administrative team.

The figures are similar at the School of Mines where nine administrations earn more than $1.4 million. Maher said that means an enrollment of 2,148 students is paying $678 each for administration.

“There’s got to be some cost savings there,” Maher said.