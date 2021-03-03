Bill solidifies media access to high school athletic events

Free media access to athletic events at public high schools will be clarified with the passage of SB128. The bill was approved unanimously Wednesday morning by the House Education Committee.

Sen. Brock Greenfield, R-Clark, explained to the committee that a law passed in 2013 sought to keep school districts from entering into exclusive broadcasting contracts for athletic events. A couple years ago, the South Dakota High School Activities Association entered into a relationship with the National Federation of High School Associations which put its broadcast equipment into many schools and started to charge a fee to other broadcasters at high school events.

The NFHS “took the position they had exclusive broadcast rights,” Greenfield said. With the passage of SB128, “there should be no ambiguity.”

Also speaking in favor of the bill was Dan Swartos, executive director of the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

“This is now reflective of what we’re actually doing in practice,” Swartos said, adding that South Dakota is the only state he knows of with a law barring broadcasting contracts for high school athletic events. “I don’t think there was any ill intent on the NFHS’s part.”