Bill to bring felons to the polls sooner fails

PIERRE| Felons in South Dakota are allowed to vote after they have served their prison time, completed probation or parole and made restitution. A bill that would have made them eligible to vote without having completed their restitution failed Thursday in the state House.

Allowing felons to vote without completing restitution would make them better, more engaged citizens, according to the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Kelly Sullivan, D-Sioux Falls, who added that felons who vote have a lower recidivism rate.

“These individuals have done their time,” Sullivan said. “They are taxpaying citizens who deserve to have a voice in their government.”

Rep. Isaac Latterell, R-Tea, said that completing a debt to society includes the payment of restitution.

Allowing felons to vote sooner is akin to “removing an incentive to repay the victim,” Latterell said. “It would be offensive to victims.”

Rep. Jamie Smith, D-Sioux Falls, said restitution payment plans are based on an individual’s ability to pay.

“That payment plan can go for a very, very long time,” Smith said. “Are we setting up something for the haves versus the have nots?”