Bill to remove deeds, property titles from county websites defeated

PIERRE | Public information should stay public was the decision Wednesday of the House Local Government Committee as it defeated HB1269, which would have removed deeds and property titles from the websites of registers of deeds.

Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, sponsored the legislation, saying it was a way to protect the information of citizens.

“Why would we provide identity thieves another database to hack?” Frye-Mueller asked. “Just allow the person their own privacy.”

According to the legislation, landowners could opt in to have their information on the Internet.

Four county registers of deeds rose in opposition to the bill, saying that in many cases counties have already invested in websites that provide that information to the public.

Brown County Register of Deeds Roberta Nichols said subscribers to the website include attorneys, surveyors and bankers. Citizens can access the site, she said, but without a subscription would not get as much information.

“These documents are not private documents by any means,” said Nichols, noting that register of deeds offices were set up expressly to provide access to public documents.