There are several items relevant to Ellsworth Air Force Base in a new defense spending bill and conference report, including funding for a next-generation bomber plane and a new fuel system, and directives to study the readiness of B-1 bombers and the cleanup of toxic chemicals that were used in firefighting foam.
Different versions of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2020 passed the U.S. Senate in June and the House of Representatives in September. On Monday, a conference committee released its report and a compromise version of the bill, which would authorize up to $738 billion in defense spending — including a 3.1 percent military pay raise. The changes to the bill were approved by the House on Wednesday afternoon and are awaiting action by the Senate.
New fueling system
A plum in the bill specifically for Ellsworth, near Rapid City, is $24.8 million to install a new hydrant fuel system. The Department of Defense submitted a justification report to Congress that said the new system is needed to serve the base’s north-ramp hangars and Live Ordnance Loading Area and to serve as a backup for an existing hydrant fuel system.
“Adequate fuel supply is required to expedite safe and efficient generation of aircraft sorties,” the justification document said.
The document also said the only backup for the existing hydrant fuel system at Ellsworth is a collection of three antiquated systems that are more than 60 years old. The new system would include components such as storage tanks, catwalks, stairs, pump houses, a control room and piping.
B-21 funding
Of further relevance to Ellsworth is $3 billion in the bill for the continued development of a new long-range strike bomber called the B-21 Raider. Sometime during the 2020s, Ellsworth is expected to become one of the homes for the new planes, which will eventually replace the B-1 Lancers currently hosted there.
B-1 readiness
Meanwhile, the conference committee directed the secretary of the Air Force to provide a briefing by Feb. 29 on plans to increase the readiness of B-1s.
“The conferees are concerned with the readiness rates of the B-1 bomber,” says the committee’s report.
Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., who is a member of the conference committee, publicly highlighted the B-1 readiness problem during a Senate Armed Services Committee meeting in July. At that time, he said only six of the nation’s 62 B-1s were fully mission-capable, while others were down for maintenance, repair or inspections after years of heavy use over areas including Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and Iraq.
PFAS contamination
On the topic of per and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known by the abbreviation PFAS, the conference committee directed the U.S. comptroller general to conduct a review of the Department of Defense’s efforts to clean up PFAS contamination in and around military bases across the nation. Preliminary findings must be reported no later than one year after the enactment of the bill.
Contamination from PFAS has been found in private wells near Ellsworth, where some affected residents have subsequently been provided with free, safe water from the base. The chemical, which may contribute to cancer and other health problems, was included in a firefighting foam that was formerly used at the base and other military installations nationwide.
You have free articles remaining.
According to a review of the 3,488-page defense-spending bill by the organization Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families, there are several other PFAS provisions “that begin to take action on the PFAS contamination crisis.”
“At the same time, the conferees left out key provisions that would have required cleanup of PFAS-contaminated communities and industrial water pollution,” said a news release from the organization.
Rounds' DSU provision
Beyond Ellsworth Air Force Base, there is a provision in the spending bill that will benefit the city of Madison and Dakota State University, according to a news release issued Tuesday by Sen. Rounds.
That provision, which Rounds authored, would require the Department of Defense to establish university consortia to advise and assist the department on cyber security. Eligible universities would be those designated as National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security Centers of Academic Excellence, one of which is DSU in Madison.
Radiation exposure
In a symbolic loss for South Dakota, language that would have included the state in an existing congressional apology was stripped from the spending bill.
That language, sought by Rep. Ben Lujan, D-New Mexico, would have specifically included “individuals in New Mexico, Idaho, Colorado, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Wyoming, Oregon, Washington, South Dakota, North Dakota, Nevada, Guam, and the Northern Mariana Islands” in a previous congressional apology.
That apology, in the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, covers people affected by fallout from atmospheric nuclear tests conducted decades ago, and miners who were affected by radiation while mining uranium for nuclear weapons (there were formerly uranium mines in western South Dakota, most notably near Edgemont). The apology in the existing law does not specify where those effects occurred.
The conference committee stripped the provision from the spending bill and said in its report, “The conferees encourage the congressional judicial committees to take up the issue raised in the House provision given it is in their jurisdiction.”
Johnson's provision
Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., voted for the compromise defense-spending bill Wednesday and issued a news release saying it includes a provision he authored.
The provision was derived from Johnson's Rapid Fielding Defense Capabilities and Risk Assessment Act, which Johnson's office said would allow the Department of Defense to develop and field defense acquisition capabilities more efficiently.
When Johnson introduced the bill in June, he issued a news release saying it would "require DOD to lay the foundation to improve its acquisition framework by applying best practices from the Department’s Middle Tier Acquisition authority to its traditional acquisition framework and consider risk as a factor in determining the ideal acquisition framework to apply to a needed capability."