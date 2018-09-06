A finch, scorpion, mollusk, toad, six guppies and 27 goldfish. That's the list of dead animals included in an investigator's inventory sent Thursday to an attorney representing a Rapid City woman accused by the city of more than 200 violations of animal cruelty and abuse.
"This is a whole different ballgame than it has been portrayed," said Timothy Rensch, the defense lawyer for Marinda Parks. "They're inferring there's a morgue down there with a bunch of dogs and cats. It couldn't be further from the truth."
On Aug. 16 at 2415 Mount Rushmore Road, animal control officers reported seizing 126 animals in a four-hour raid that included 36 "deceased" animals. They also reported finding feces and pools of urine and encountering a foul smell.
Animal control investigators would not share further details, including information about the dead animals found at the store. Rensch, however, confirmed Thursday evening that it was fish, two arthropods, a toad and a bird.
Rensch said his client is an animal lover who has been "villainized" since reports of the city's raid on the pet store on Aug.16.
"She'd cry sometimes as these puppies were adopted as they left the store because she loved them so much," he said.
The Rapid City Attorney's Office is prosecuting Parks for violations of city codes including cruelty to animals, and abuse and neglect.
Animal control, which contracts with the city and is housed in the Humane Society of the Black Hills in southeast Rapid City, has led the investigation.
Rensch said animal control didn't cite his client for any violations at the time of the raid. It was later in the day when a warrant was sought from a judge, he said.
Allegations that she kept an unsafe environment are easily explained, the attorney said.
"When you're setting up a pet store, you're in the process of getting things ready," Rensch said. "You're not ready for customers yet. So things can appear a little out of order.
"Some puppies were in a temporary enclosure in the back of the store. They climbed out and pooped on the floor because that's what puppies do."
Pitter Patter Pet Store was moving from the Rushmore Mall, which it left in July, to the new location on Mount Rushmore Road. Rensch said Parks had grown tired of paying for repairs at the mall store.
"She was having to spend so much money to fix the infrastructure of that store it made it impossible for her to be there," he said.
Rensch also said the coverage of the case by local media and the response on social media sites has already tainted any potential jury pool in this case, which the city has cited as a reason for not releasing information on the dead animals.
An initial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 19 before Judge Scott Bogue.