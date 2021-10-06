Birth tissue donation program launches in Rapid City

Giving birth can now be an event that helps others heal. Monument Health and Dakota Lions Sight and Health have introduced a birth tissue donation program at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Dakota Lions Sight and Health is a nonprofit eye and tissue donation organization headquartered in Sioux Falls. Its birth tissue donation program coordinates the donation and collection of birth tissue, which includes amniotic membranes and umbilical cords.

Nicole Whipple of Rapid City was the first woman to participate in the birth tissue donation program when her second child, Rowen, was born on Sept. 16.

Whipple’s son was born by a scheduled Caesarean section. Before Rowen’s birth, Whipple said she was approached at a doctor’s appointment about the birth tissue donation program.

“It sounded like something I wanted to participate in. If I’m able to help anyone or give anything, I certainly want to do that,” Whipple said.

At the hospital before Whipple’s Caesarean section, staff from Dakota Lions visited Whipple to introduce themselves. After the surgery, the medical team gave Dakota Lions Whipple’s birth tissue.