Bison are once again roaming wild in South Dakota, although probably not for long.
Jerry Krueger, deputy supervisor of the Black Hills National Forest, said Wednesday that 15 to 17 bison belonging to a coalition of Native American tribes are on the loose.
He said the bison are the last uncaptured remnants of a herd of 55 that escaped several months ago from a large, high-elevation mountain meadow known as Pe’ Sla, aka Reynolds Prairie, in the remote western Black Hills about 15 miles northwest of Hill City.
“You would think it would be easy to find 17 bison,” Krueger said. “By the time they get reported and you get up there with the right equipment and people, oftentimes they are long gone into another drainage or another location.”
Krueger said the bison have intruded onto some Forest Service pastures that are leased for cattle grazing, where the bison have eaten some of the grass and damaged some fences. He said anyone who spots the bison should call their local law enforcement agency.
Pe’ Sla is considered a sacred place by some Native Americans, and a coalition of tribes completed an acquisition of the area in 2014. The tribes include the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community in Minnesota and the Crow Creek, Rosebud and Standing Rock Sioux tribes in South Dakota. The captured bison from the herd of 55 escapees have been transported to the Rosebud Reservation.
Krueger made his comments Wednesday during a public meeting of the Black Hills National Forest Advisory Board at the Mystic Ranger District Office in Rapid City. There is a spot for a tribal member and alternate on the board, but no tribe had a representative at Wednesday’s meeting.
Bison can weigh around 2,000 pounds, run up to 35 miles per hour and jump 6 feet high, which makes them difficult to control without adequate, specialized fencing.
Millions of bison, aka buffalo, formerly roamed free across the entirety of the Great Plains. In modern times, South Dakota routinely ranks as the top bison state in the nation with more than 30,000 of the animals in captive herds belonging to private individuals, nonprofits, and state and national parks.