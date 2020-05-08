Bison transfers planned for Rosebud reservation, US Park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BILLINGS, Mont. | Hundreds of wild bison would be transferred from federal lands to a South Dakota American Indian Reservation and a North Dakota national park as a first step in the latest initiative to restore the burly animals to Western U.S. lands that they once roamed by the millions.

Up to 200 American bison, also known as buffalo, could be transferred to the Rosebud Sioux Reservation this fall, according to tribal officials and Susan McCarthy with the World Wildlife Fund.

An unspecified number of bison would be moved from Colorado’s Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge to Theodore Roosevelt National Park within the next few months. Those animals would be studied to see how much they integrated with an existing herd at the park in western North Dakota.

The transfers are being coordinated with the U.S. Department of Interior.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt on Thursday announced a 10-year initiative to advance bison restoration efforts that have been slowed by worries about the animals spreading disease and opposition from some ranchers, who see bison as potential competition for grazing space.