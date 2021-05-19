Black bears making a comeback in the Hills, officials say

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Right now, Game, Fish & Parks are really focusing on tracking down sightings of bears, listening to where the public is seeing them, and then going out and seeing what sort of activity we have out there," Klosowski said.

In the event GFP is able to locate a black bear, Klosowski said they will sedate the animal, tag the bear's ear and complete a health and wellness screening. He said there are no plans at this time to place a radio collar or GPS device on bears to track their activity.

"The tagging of the bear would allow us to see if it is the same bear being observed in multiple areas," Klosowski said. "If we happen to find a bear in a populated or urban area, we would also sedate it and relocate it to another area further away."

Although observing a black bear in populated areas might be exciting, Klosowski warns the public to stay away from the predator and watch from a safe distance. He is also encouraging residents to take precautions at their homes and businesses to prevent bears from becoming unwanted guests.

"When we do have a bear in a neighborhood, we're asking homeowners, cabin owners, campgrounds to remove food sources — garbage, bird seed, pet food, grills — anything that a bear can smell and that will attract them," Klosowski said.