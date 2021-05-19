Black bears making a comeback in the Hills, officials say

Recent sightings of black bears in Rapid City, Johnson Siding, Lead and Spearfish indicate the Black Hills are a healthy, vibrant forest, but officials are urging residents and tourists to be cautious if they encounter the predators.
The most recent sighting of a black bear occurred early Sunday morning in west Rapid City. The sighting was confirmed by video footage taken at a residence on Minnekahta Drive near Canyon Lake Drive.
Mike Klosowski, regional supervisor for South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks, said the sighting of a black bear in Rapid City is in addition to others in Johnson Siding, Lead and Spearfish.
"Right now, with the information we have, it is pointing towards multiple bears. How many that is exactly, we're not sure. Right now we are fairly confident that we do have more than one bear," Klosowski said.
Black bears are a native species to the Black Hills. However, Klosowski said unregulated killing of the apex predator in the late 1800s and early 1900s, plus the destruction of habitat, lead the bears to nearly become extinct in the area.
"After that happened, we didn't really receive any reports of bears until about the 1960s near Rockerville," Klosowski said. "Moving forward from that time frame, 2001 was our first confirmed sighting after that."
He said GFP had no additional confirmed sightings until 2018, when the amount of bear sightings began increasing to 10-15 per year.
"Right now, Game, Fish & Parks are really focusing on tracking down sightings of bears, listening to where the public is seeing them, and then going out and seeing what sort of activity we have out there," Klosowski said.
In the event GFP is able to locate a black bear, Klosowski said they will sedate the animal, tag the bear's ear and complete a health and wellness screening. He said there are no plans at this time to place a radio collar or GPS device on bears to track their activity.
"The tagging of the bear would allow us to see if it is the same bear being observed in multiple areas," Klosowski said. "If we happen to find a bear in a populated or urban area, we would also sedate it and relocate it to another area further away."
Although observing a black bear in populated areas might be exciting, Klosowski warns the public to stay away from the predator and watch from a safe distance. He is also encouraging residents to take precautions at their homes and businesses to prevent bears from becoming unwanted guests.
"When we do have a bear in a neighborhood, we're asking homeowners, cabin owners, campgrounds to remove food sources — garbage, bird seed, pet food, grills — anything that a bear can smell and that will attract them," Klosowski said.
"We're asking the public not to approach them. Certainly, you can observe them from afar. If you do have a bear in your neighborhood, it would be a good idea to alert authorities and alert your neighbors so that they can remove some of those food sources as well. We really don't want bears to get habituated to people. When that happens, it tends to cause significant issues between the bear and the public."
While there have been no reports of bears inside structures, homes or vehicles, Klosowski warns that could happen.
"If you're in a building, by a dumpster or around the corner, you want to give that bear a clear escape route," he said. "Leave any doors open. Do not lock a bear in a room. It's just good for folks to know that information."
If you see a bear, please contact GFP at 605-394-2391. Never attempt to feed or approach a bear. More information can be found at bearwise.org.
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.