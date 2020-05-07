Black Hawk business owner among new jobless left behind by state

Since shutting down her business, Twiggs said, she’s been living off of credit cards and what little cash she was able to bring in from selling some of her massage equipment. She also tried to donate plasma to earn a little cash for rent but couldn’t due to a medical condition. In effect, Twiggs said, she’s gone without an income for a month and a half and has barely been able to keep food on her table or a roof over her head.

“I could jump in there and start working, but then I’m putting myself and others at risk [of the virus],” she said. “I don’t want to do that. But what other options do I have?”

Now two months behind on the rent for her mobile home, Twiggs is on the verge of eviction. She asked for $250 of cash assistance from Catholic Social Services to make a partial rent payment for April, but her landlord demanded payment in full and has rejected other offers to pay in installments.

“I can’t even take one day at a time,” Twiggs said. “I’m taking it on an hour-by-hour basis. Right now my number one thing is, I just need a roof over my head so I have a place where I can figure out what to do with myself. So I can fill out the paperwork. So I can make my phone calls. So I can try and get my situation figured out.”