Black Hillls Bluegrass Festival cancelled due to coronavirus

Organizers said they are working with the bands that were scheduled to play this year and hope to re-schedule them to perform on June 25, 26, 27 in 2021.

Any advance tickets that have been purchased will be held and honored at the festival next year. Anyone who will not be able to attend next year or wishes to get a refund may contact us at info@blackhillsbluegrass.com or consider it a donation to the Festival.