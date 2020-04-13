Black Hills Area Community Foundation awards $64K in food security grants

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Black Hills Area Community Foundation’s Collective Impact Food Security Initiative is awarding a total of $64,000 to 11 organizations on the front lines of food security efforts as COVID-19 prevention measures remain in effect across the region.

The grants will be dispersed as follows:

Feeding South Dakota - $20,000

Meals on Wheels Western SD - $20,000

Young Life - $5,000

Black Hills Works - $2,500

Club for Boys - $2,500

Fork Real Community Café - $2,500

YMCA - $2,500

Cornerstone Rescue Mission - $2,500

Working Against Violence, Inc. - $2,500

Youth & Family Services - $2,500

Bethel/Knollwood Hts. Pantry - $1,500

The purpose of the Food Security Initiative is to identify food insecurity needs and challenges that exist within Rapid City and develop community-wide solutions to meet those needs.

BHACF distributed $35,000 to four organizations in March to address immediate food needs, and the foundation expects to award more grants next month.

To support these overarching efforts, donors can contribute to the BHACF Food Security Fund or the BHACF Disaster Relief Fund.