Black Hills Area Community Foundation awards $64K in food security grants

The Black Hills Area Community Foundation’s Collective Impact Food Security Initiative is awarding a total of $64,000 to 11 organizations on the front lines of food security efforts as COVID-19 prevention measures remain in effect across the region.
The grants will be dispersed as follows:
- Feeding South Dakota - $20,000
- Meals on Wheels Western SD - $20,000
- Young Life - $5,000
- Black Hills Works - $2,500
- Club for Boys - $2,500
- Fork Real Community Café - $2,500
- YMCA - $2,500
- Cornerstone Rescue Mission - $2,500
- Working Against Violence, Inc. - $2,500
- Youth & Family Services - $2,500
- Bethel/Knollwood Hts. Pantry - $1,500
The purpose of the Food Security Initiative is to identify food insecurity needs and challenges that exist within Rapid City and develop community-wide solutions to meet those needs.
BHACF distributed $35,000 to four organizations in March to address immediate food needs, and the foundation expects to award more grants next month.
To support these overarching efforts, donors can contribute to the BHACF Food Security Fund or the BHACF Disaster Relief Fund.
Donors can also send checks payable to “BHACF” to the Black Hills Area Community Foundation, P.O. Box 231, Rapid City, SD 57709.
For more information on the Food Security Initiative and the latest grant awards, contact BHACF Executive Director Liz Hamburg at (605) 431-9876 or at liz@bhacf.org.
