Several schools in the area are dismissing classes early today due to the weather.
Custer and Hermosa schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
Hill City School District will dismiss at 1 p.m.
Rapid City Area Schools District had not announced early dismissal as of 12:30 p.m., but did post on its Facebook page that all of tonight's middle school athletic games have been canceled due to the weather.
Wednesday's weather included more subzero temperatures and snowfall, making roads in Rapid City and surrounding areas treacherous.