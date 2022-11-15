Black Hills businesses encouraged to ‘Get the Pack Back’ to United Way

Fundraising season is in full swing for United Way of the Black Hills, which has set a goal this year to raise more than $2.1 million.

With inflation impacting families across the Black Hills, more people are turning to United Way partner organizations for relief.

“More people are relying on the hand up that our partner organizations are offering,” said Jamie Toennies, UWBH executive director. “But the problem is that charitable giving goes down typically when the economy struggles. It’s a double whammy.”

One of the primary ways the UWBH raises money is through the generosity of employees in Black Hills workplaces. Throughout the fall, employees were challenged to contribute to the United Way. On Thursday, workplaces will gather up those donations and pledge cards and bring them to the United Way headquarters in Rapid City for an annual event called Get the Pack Back.

Workplaces that return their campaign packets to UWBH headquarters between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday will receive a free doughnut and coffee. Participating workplaces are welcome to hold check presentations and take photos during Get the Pack Back.

“The people of the Black Hills are truly generous,” Toennies said. “We exist to make long-term impacts on the communities of the Black Hills.”

Every dollar donated to UWBH stays in the Black Hills.

“The money raised from our campaign is given out in grants to programs in the Black Hills that are having a positive impact on education, financial stability and health for our community members,” Toennies said. “Last year, 45 local programs were helped with these funds.”

Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is one of the many programs that receives funding from UWBH. With the assistance of the UWBH, Black Hills Area Habitat is able to help families find affordable places to live.

“Housing, like a lot of other needs, is becoming more and more difficult for working families to secure. That's why it's important, now more than ever, to keep our local nonprofits fully funded,” Toennies said.

For more information about United Way of the Black Hills, its fundraising campaign and the organizations it assists, go to unitedwayblackhills.org/.